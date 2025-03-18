India introduces stricter traffic fines: Higher penalties and tougher rules from March 1

India has launched strict traffic penalties effective March 1, in an effort to combat rash driving and ensure road safety. With far steeper penalties, jail terms, and community service, the government is sending a signal clear as daylight—traffic offences will no longer be taken lightly.

Drunk driving: No more leniency

Drunken driving is now on the receiving end of severe punishment. Convicted offenders are liable for a ₹10,000 penalty and/or six months imprisonment for a first-time offence, whereas repeated offenders attract a ₹15,000 penalty and two years of imprisonment. This is a drastic change from the previous penalties of ₹1,000 and ₹1,500, respectively.

Helmet and seatbelt violations get costlier

Two-wheeler riders without helmets will now be charged ₹1,000—10X of the ₹100 levied previously. Their driver's license may also be suspended for three months. Car passengers without seatbelts will also be charged ₹1,000, emphasizing the need for safety precautions.

Mobile phone use while driving: A costly mistake

Distracted driving, particularly because of mobile phone usage, is one of the top causes of accidents. Recognizing its risks, the authorities have raised the penalty from ₹500 to ₹5,000, reflecting zero tolerance for the act.

Missing documents? Expect heavy fines

Driving without a license now attracts a ₹5,000 penalty, and non-insurance will attract ₹2,000. Repeat insurance violators will be charged ₹4,000. Non-production of a pollution certificate will also attract a ₹10,000 penalty, jail or community service.

Reckless driving, triple riding and racing under scrutiny

Triple riding on a two-wheeler now has a fine of ₹1,000. Riding in a rash and dangerous manner, and also being caught racing, will cost ₹5,000. Blocking emergency vehicles such as ambulances will incur a ₹10,000 fine.

Jumping signals and overloading: Heavy consequences

A violation of a red light now also attracts a penalty of ₹5,000, and an overloaded vehicle costs ₹20,000—ten times higher than the ₹2,000 previously in place.

Juvenile offenders face harsh penalties

For minors behind the wheel when caught, things are dire—a ₹25,000 penalty, three-year imprisonment, deregistration of a vehicle, and a prohibition against the grant of a driving license until the person reaches the age of 25.

