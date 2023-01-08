HT Auto
Home Auto News India Hands Over 75 Buses To Sri Lanka For Its Public Transport System

India hands over 75 buses to Sri Lanka for its public transport system

India has handed over 75 passenger buses to cash-strapped Sri Lanka to help it strengthen its public transport system. India's assistance to the country is part of its 'Neighbourhood First’ policy. A total of 500 buses will be supplied to Sri Lanka through Indian assistance, the Indian High Commission here said in a statement.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Jan 2023, 18:23 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo used for representational purpose only
File photo used for representational purpose only
File photo used for representational purpose only
File photo used for representational purpose only

In December, India handed over 125 Mahindra Scorpio SUVs to the Sri Lanka Police under a line of credit to support the island nation and help it address the serious mobility restriction issues faced by the police, due to the non-availability of vehicles. This is out of a total of 500 total units promised to the country by India.

India has extended multi-pronged assistance to the country to help it tide over its worst economic and humanitarian crisis since its independence from Great Britain in 1948. In May last year, the Sri Lankan government declared a debt default on over $51 billion in the foreign loan, a first in the country’s history.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Hcd India Nps Cargo (HT Auto photo)
Hcd India Nps Cargo
₹54,500 - 58,500 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Aura (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Aura
₹73,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Kriti (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Kriti
₹56,940 - 66,121 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Icon (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Icon
₹65,470 - 74,160 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Falcon (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Falcon
₹62,200 - 71,248 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ujaas Energy Ujaas Espa Li (HT Auto photo)
Ujaas Energy Ujaas Espa Li
₹54,880 - 66,024 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

As a good neighbour extending much-needed support to another neighbour in need, India gave financial assistance of nearly $4 billion to Sri Lanka during the year. While in January, India announced a $900 million loan to Sri Lanka to build up its depleted foreign reserves as the financial crisis began to unfold.

Later, it offered a $500 million credit line to Sri Lanka to fund the country’s fuel purchases. The credit line was later expanded to $700 million due to the sheer gravity of the situation. The Indian credit lines since early 2022 have been in use to import essentials and fuel after street protests erupted due to severe shortages of essentials.

First Published Date: 08 Jan 2023, 18:23 PM IST
TAGS: Sri Lanka
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Who is Tom Zhu? Tesla now has a new No.2 after Elon Musk. And he's Chinese
Ken_Block
Who was Ken Block?
A Chinese concept car caught fire on the show floor during an auto show.
This Chinese concept car catches fire on show floor during Guangzhou Auto Show
File photo used for representational purpose.
This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Ather_scooter_1664606474316
New Year 2023: Look out for these electric scooters this year
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber
Super_Meteor_1667737368400
New Year 2023: Get ready for these premium motorcycles set to arrive in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

India hands over 75 buses to Sri Lanka for its public transport system
India hands over 75 buses to Sri Lanka for its public transport system
Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway will be ready by March next year: Nitin Gadkari
Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway will be ready by March next year: Nitin Gadkari
Auto Expo 2023: Key features of upcoming Kia EV9
Auto Expo 2023: Key features of upcoming Kia EV9
Vietnamese EV maker VinFast delays its first car deliveries to US
Vietnamese EV maker VinFast delays its first car deliveries to US
This Maserati is all set to don an EV guise, promises 745 hp power
This Maserati is all set to don an EV guise, promises 745 hp power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city