India & EU to pool 169 crore to build EV battery recycling technologies

India and the European Union have opened a ₹169 crore joint call for research proposals aimed at developing advanced recycling technologies for electric vehicle batteries. Announced this week, under the India-EU Trade and Technology Council's Working Group on Green and Clean Energy Technologies, the programme seeks to secure supplies of critical minerals and reduce dependence on virgin raw materials.

Researchers, companies, and startups from both regions have until September 15, 2026, to submit applications. This is the third coordinated call for proposals under the bilateral framework, reflecting the growing momentum behind the India-EU clean energy partnership.

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What the programme covers

Funding will flow from two sources: the European Union's Horizon Europe research programme and India's Ministry of Heavy Industries. Together, they make up the combined pool of 15.2 million euros. Projects selected under the call will target high recovery rates, handling of batteries with mixed chemical compositions, digitalised and inclusive collection logistics, safety protocols, and second-life applications for battery cells.

Critical minerals in focus include lithium, graphite, and cobalt — materials central to EV battery manufacturing that are currently subject to significant supply chain pressures globally. By developing technologies that can efficiently recover these materials from used batteries, the programme aims to reduce both countries' exposure to volatile global commodity markets.

A standout feature is the planned establishment of a joint India-EU pilot line on Indian soil, which will allow new recycling processes to be tested at real-world scale before commercial deployment. The initiative is designed to bring together researchers, industries, and startups from both sides, bridging laboratory innovation with industrial application.

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Why it matters

Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood described the launch as "a pivotal moment in the India-EU strategic partnership," adding that "creating a robust domestic recycling ecosystem is essential for our resource security and environmental commitments" as India's EV market expands rapidly.

EU Ambassador to India, H E Herve Delphin, noted that batteries are "at the core of the green transition" and that the goal is to move innovations "from the development phase to real-world deployment; thereby, directly investing in mineral security and shared climate goals."

Scientific Secretary at the Office of the PSA Parvinder Maini said the initiative "marks a critical leap in India's circular economy," highlighting its focus on building a digitalised logistics model that integrates the informal sector while upholding safety standards for second-life battery use.

Marc Lemaitre, Director-General for Research and Innovation at the European Commission, said the programme reflects the "strengthening bond between the EU and India in the field of green innovation," with both sides working toward "a resilient, cross-continental value chain that will ensure that the strategic materials of tomorrow remain within our economies."

(With inputs from ANI)

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