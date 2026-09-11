India Bike Week 2026 returns to Panchgani on December 4-5, ticket prices start at 1,999

India Bike Week (IBW) is set to return to Panchgani for its 13th edition on December 4 and 5, 2026. Following the strong response to last year’s debut at Table Land, the motorcycle festival will expand beyond the venue with a wider “Town Takeover" format covering Panchgani and the surrounding region.

India Bike Week 2026 to take over Panchgani

The 2026 edition will feature a venue that is 50 per cent larger than last year, offering more parking, additional grass areas and greater space for riders to explore. The organisers also expect the larger venue to provide a more comfortable experience with less dust while retaining IBW’s outdoor character.

The festival will extend into Panchgani through additional Ride-outs, trails, campsites and parties. Improved road conditions leading to the hill town are also expected to make the journey more convenient for riders travelling from different parts of the country.

Four Racetracks and stunt arena

IBW 2026 will feature four dedicated racetracks where participants can compete for prize money of up to ₹12 lakh. The Stunt Arena will also return with a high-energy showcase, including a surprise performance from an international athlete.

The festival will also host the Jameson Ginger Ale X IBW Bike Build-Off Competition. Amateur builders will be given a motorcycle and a 50-day timeline to create a custom build within a specified budget. The winning builders will receive a new Harley-Davidson X440T and mentorship from Harsh Man Rai, Anand Dharmaraj and Shail Sheth.

The final winner will be announced at IBW, with the winning design set to be showcased at the Adventure Bike Rider Festival 2027.

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Custom Bikes, adventure stories and more

The Big Trip, curated by Candida Louis, will bring international overlanders to the stage to share stories from their journeys around the world.

Yogi Chhabria will curate The Misfits Collection, featuring unusual and unconventional motorcycles from across India. Meanwhile, The Mod Bike Competition, judged by Arjun Raina, will showcase custom motorcycles and the craftsmanship behind them.

IBW will also organise more local ride-outs and trails around Panchgani, allowing visitors to explore the surrounding roads with expert guidance and local knowledge.

Rides to IBW and motorcycle transport

For riders travelling to Panchgani from other parts of India, the Rides to IBW initiative will organise group journeys from cities including Bengaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Ahmedabad. These rides will be conducted in association with tour operators, making the road trip part of the overall festival experience.

IBW will also introduce its Arrive and Ride initiative in partnership with cargo carriers. The programme will offer special motorcycle transportation arrangements to Pune and Satara, with more details expected closer to the event.

Campsite and 100+ retailers

The Festival Campsite will offer accommodation close to the main venue, with cliffside views, dedicated spaces for SUV campers, permanent toilet facilities and access to after-parties.

The IBW Expo will feature more than 100 retailers selling riding gear, accessories, motorcycle products and upgrades.

For those looking for hotels, IBW is also working with the Panchgani Hotel Association on stay packages and accommodation options.

IBW Town Takeover

One of the biggest changes for 2026 will be the expansion of IBW beyond the festival grounds. Official after-parties will take place across Panchgani, while additional activities and local ride-outs will bring the event deeper into the town.

The organisers say the relationship between IBW and Panchgani has developed into a two-way celebration, with local residents and businesses embracing the motorcycle community and the festival’s presence.

More details on the music line-up, speakers and new motorcycle launches are expected to be announced through the official India Bike Week channels.

India Bike Week 2026 ticket prices

The Early Bird ticket sale begins on September 12, 2026, with the organisers offering 35 per cent more value on festival passes. The Early Bird offer is limited to the first 3,000 buyers.

Early Bird Day Pass: ₹1,999, including one-day festival entry and ₹250 F&B vouchers

Early Bird Weekend Pass: ₹2,799, including two-day entry, ₹250 F&B vouchers and IBW Kit

Early Bird Platinum Pass: ₹7,000, including two-day entry, VIP experience, complimentary F&B, 10 per cent discount on official IBW merchandise, VIP parking and IBW Kit

Early Bird Bulk Booking: ₹2,699 per pass for 10 to 15 bookings, including two-day entry, ₹250 F&B vouchers and IBW Kit

Club Pass: ₹2,699 per pass for groups of 25 or more, including two-day entry, IBW Kit, ₹250 F&B tokens and Club Village Tent

Ticket prices and benefits will change once the Early Bird phase ends.

India Bike Week 2026 will take place in Panchgani on December 4 and 5, 2026. Tickets can be booked through the official India Bike Week website.

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