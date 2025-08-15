Independence Day 2025: Here are 10 cars and bikes used by the Indian Army

Here’s a look at some of the most important four and two-wheelers that have played a role in the Army’s operational strength over the years.

As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day, the occasion is a reminder of the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and the relentless commitment of the armed forces who guard the nation’s frontiers. Tasked with operating in some of the toughest environments on Earth, from snow-covered peaks and arid deserts to dense forests and rocky valleys, the Indian Army depends on specialised vehicles designed to handle these extreme conditions.

1 Mahindra Willys Jeep – Pioneer of military transport In the years after independence, Mahindra secured the rights to assemble and later produce the iconic Willys Jeep in India. Originally developed for World War II, this rugged 4×4 quickly became indispensable for the Indian military. Its simple mechanics, off-road strength, and durability made it a trusted choice for missions across varied terrains.

2 Maruti Suzuki Gypsy – Army’s faithful companion Since its debut in 1985, the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy has been synonymous with Army mobility. Production for civilians ended in 2018, but the model still rolls out of the factory exclusively for defence use. Its lightweight build, dependable Japanese engineering, and easy maintenance have made it a battlefield favourite. In fact, Army personnel have demonstrated the ability to strip and reassemble the Gypsy in less than two minutes, a testament to its straightforward design and the soldiers’ skill.

3 Royal Enfield Bullet - Timeless military motorcycle The Indian Army’s association with the Royal Enfield Bullet began in 1952 with an order for 500 units. Known for its sturdy frame and torque-heavy engine, the Bullet has endured as the Army’s go-to motorcycle for decades. With the Royal Enfield Himalayan now undergoing testing, the fleet could soon gain a modern adventure bike alongside the classic Bullet.

5 Tata Xenon – Multi-role pickup The Tata Xenon broke new ground as India’s first locally built pickup. While it no longer appears in showrooms, the Army employs it in several configurations. The standard version acts as a troop carrier, while armoured units can carry mounted weapons, showcasing the pickup’s adaptability to different combat and support roles.

6 Tata Sumo 4×4 – Rare field ambulance A lesser-seen military vehicle, the Tata Sumo 4×4 was designed in limited numbers for the Army’s medical corps. Serving as an ambulance during field operations, it combines off-road capability with life-saving medical transport.

7 Mahindra Scorpio Classic – New-age utility SUV In recent years, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic has become an increasingly common sight in the Army’s fleet. Over 3,300 units are now in service, including 1,850 added in 2023 alone. Painted in the Army’s signature green and fitted with standard 4WD, it’s powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine delivering 128 bhp and 300 Nm of torque.

8 Force Gurkha – Patrol-ready and terrain-proven Compact but extremely capable, the Force Gurkha is deployed for patrols and reconnaissance missions. Its high ground clearance, strong off-road gearing, and rugged build make it ideal for operations in rough terrain where reliability is critical.

9 Maruti Suzuki Jimny – Gypsy’s next chapter The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is set to gradually replace the Gypsy in certain roles. Like its predecessor, it’s small, light, and comes with 4×4 capability, making it perfect for reconnaissance and quick-response tasks. Its induction signals the Army’s move toward updating its light vehicle fleet while retaining proven operational mobility.

10 Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up Another new addition to the Indian Armed Forces fleet will be the Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up. The Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up will soon be added to the Indian Armed Forces as Mahindra Automotive recently revealed that it had signed a ₹2,700 crore contract with the Indian Armed Force to supply 1986 units of the pickup truck.

