Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News In Pics: India's Most Hi Tech Expressway Is One Of Its Kind

In pics: India's most hi-tech expressway is one of its kind

Spanning a 701 km distance, the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway is claimed as one of the most hi-tech e-way in India.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 11 Dec 2022, 14:53 PM
Follow us on:
1/11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of Mumbai-Nagpur express, which is officially known as Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg. (Image: Twitter/Narendra Modi)
2/11 The first phase of the expressway covers a 520 km distance between Nagpur and Shirdi. (Image: Twitter/Piyush Goyal)
3/11 After completion, the 701 km long Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway will connect Mumbai with Nagpur. (Image: Twitter/Piyush Goyal)
4/11 The expressway connects 10 districts of Maharashtra and urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik. (Image: Twitter/Piyush Goyal)

Similar Products

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Emflux Motors Emflux One
₹5.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One
₹74,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hcd India Nps Cargo
₹54,500 - 58,500 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Aura
₹73,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Kriti
₹56,940 - 66,121 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Icon
₹65,470 - 74,160 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
5/11 Samruddhi Mahamarg is claimed to connect three international and seven domestic airports, two major and 48 minor shipping ports and 6,000 km railway network. (Image: Twitter/Piyush Goyal)
6/11 The expressway has dedicated animal crossings at different places built in a manner that won't disrupt the vehicular traffic. (Image: Twitter/Devendra Fadnavis)
7/11 The 701 km expressway is being built at a cost of 55,000 crore. (Image: Twitter/Devendra Fadnavis)
8/11 The Mumbai-Nagpur expressway is claimed to significantly enhance the connectivity within Maharashtra. (Image: Twitter/Devendra Fadnavis)
9/11 At every 40–50 km of interval on the expressway, there will be roadside amenities like food plazas and rest areas along with electric vehicle charging stations. (Image: Twitter/Devendra Fadnavis)
10/11 The Mumbai–Nagpur expressway will travel through 10 key districts directly and 14 districts indirectly via feeder roads, 24 talukas, and 392 villages. (Image: Twitter/Narendra Modi)
11/11 An Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) will be deployed along the expressway to keep tabs on vehicles speeding, lane discipline or vehicular breakdowns. (Image: Twitter/Devendra Fadnavis)
First Published Date: 11 Dec 2022, 14:53 PM IST
TAGS: expressway
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS