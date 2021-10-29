Home
>
Auto
>
News
> In pics: 2021 Audi Q5 facelift exterior, interior design with new features
In pics: 2021 Audi Q5 facelift exterior, interior design with new features
12 Photos
. Updated: 29 Oct 2021, 11:05 AM IST
Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Audi has revamped how the new generation Q5 SUV looks equally as much as how it drives. Here is a quick look at all the changes incorporated in the 2021 edition of the Q5 SUV.
1/12Audi Q5 SUV is all set to make a comeback to the Indian markets in a new avatar with a new engine. The SUV was pulled out more than a year ago when stricter BS 6 emission norms kicked in. In new generation, Audi has ditched diesel, and put sole focus on its TFSI petrol engine to revamp the new Q5.
2/12The front face of the new Audi Q5 has been redesigned quite a lot by introducing a new single-frame octagonal grille, The vertical slats get chrome treatment, while the entire grille gets a border garnished in aluminium. It also gets aluminium finishing under the grille, signature LED headlights and DRLs and foglamp casing also with some aluminium touch.
3/12The new Q5 has not changed much from the sides, except the new aluminium elements on the side skirts, which also emphasise the ground clearance, the window lines and the roof rails.
4/12Audi may not have changed the wheelbase, but has changed the size of the wheels to 19 inches. They get a new five twin-spoke design in white.
5/122021 Audi Q5 also gets new design elements on the rear as well. there is a prominent aluminium strip running across the rear section, flanked by a new set of signature LED taillights.
6/12Audi Q5 offers a new-look cabin with a host of changes, including a giant 10.1-inch infotainment screen.
7/12The 10.1-inch infotainment screen comes with the latest third generation Modular Infotainment Platform or MIB 3, and gets MMI Touch with navigation, voice controls, supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well.
8/12The digital driver display, housed within a 12.3-inch screen, shows all the drive-related information and navigation. It also offers different views, which you can switch between with just a click of a button on the steering wheel.
9/122021 Audi Q5 offers around 550 litre of boot space with nets, belts and hooks to keep them from rolling around. There are also lights to make it easier to use even in the dark. In the higher-spec Technology trim, the boot gets gesture controls too.
10/12While the backseats offer good space and comfort for two passengers, trying to accommodate a third could be tough due to this front-row armrest protruding quite a bit. There is also a large hump on the floor which will make the third occupant seat uncomfortably. Besides, Audi missed out on providing USB ports for rear passengers to charge their devices on the go.
11/122021 Audi Q5 gets a 2.0-litre 45 TFSI petrol engine under the hood, which can generate 249 hp of power and 370 Nm of torque. It has a top speed of 237 kmph and can return an ARAI certified mileage of 17.01 kmpl.
12/12Audi has also added damping control to the suspension which, along with Quattro technology, help reduce body roll and also offer a less bumpy ride over potholes or off-road patches. Audi Q5 offers five drive modes with one specifically for light off-roading.