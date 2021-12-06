In fierce Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen duel, Twitter draws battle lines

There is much confusion about what and why what happened, happened. Verstappen had been slapped with a five-second time penalty for a previous incident and had been instructed to let Hamilton pass. He says that is exactly what he was doing. “I was just looking in the mirror and waiting for him to pass," he said. "Maybe there was some confusion going on... they told me on the radio 'let him by' so that is immediately what I did."

Lewis Hamilton (R) with the trophy on the podium as Max Verstappen looks on. (AFP)

But Hamilton and Mercedes say it was dangerous driving. “I've avoided collision on so many occasions with the guy and I don't always mind being the one that does that, because you live to fight another day. Which I obviously did," said the Briton, who added that he had not received the information that he was going to be allowed to pass the Red Bull.

Fans of both drivers have been going at each other all night long on Twitter with terms like ‘Scamilton’ and ‘Fraudstrappen’ being thrown around. Some of the Red Bull fans have even accused FIA of favouring Mercedes and Hamilton because he was not penalized.

And while it may have been lights out at Jeddah on yet another Mercedes win but it would now all boil down to the 22nd and final race of this season, in Abu Dhabi. Both Hamilton and Verstappen are tied on points at the top but Verstappen is ahead in terms of race wins. Expect fireworks on the track, in the paddocks and on social media when the two once again go at each other.