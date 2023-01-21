HT Auto
Home Auto News In Bengaluru, Woman Booked For Dragging Man On Her Tata Nexon's Bonnet For 3 Kms

In Bengaluru, woman booked for dragging man on her Tata Nexon's bonnet for 3 kms

In yet another incident of road rage in less than a week, a woman dragged a man on her car's bonnet for three kilometers, following an argument, in Bengaluru's Jnana Bharathi Nagar area.

By: ANI
| Updated on: 21 Jan 2023, 13:53 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
A woman allegedly dragged a man over the bonnet of her Tata Nexon SUV on Friday in Bengaluru’s Jnana Bharathi Nagar following an argument. (HT Photo) (HT_PRINT)
A woman allegedly dragged a man over the bonnet of her Tata Nexon SUV on Friday in Bengaluru’s Jnana Bharathi Nagar following an argument. (HT Photo) (HT_PRINT)
A woman allegedly dragged a man over the bonnet of her Tata Nexon SUV on Friday in Bengaluru’s Jnana Bharathi Nagar following an argument. (HT Photo) (HT_PRINT)
A woman allegedly dragged a man over the bonnet of her Tata Nexon SUV on Friday in Bengaluru’s Jnana Bharathi Nagar following an argument. (HT Photo)

The incident reportedly took place near Ullala main road in Jnanabharati police station limits after a car driven by the accused woman collided with the man's car.

Videos of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Visuals show the man identified as Darshan clinging on to the bonnet of the car of the woman identified as Priyanka even as other commuters on the road kept shouting for her to stop the vehicle.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ytb (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Ytb
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The incident took place on a busy thoroughfare with vehicles coming from the opposite side.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic west) Laxman B Nimbargi, an argument broke out between Priyanka and Darshan after their cars collided with each other.

"Near Ullal junction, there was an argument between drivers of two cars- a woman and man. The woman didn't stop the car and the man followed her in his car and stopped her car near Mangaluru college, his friends also reached and shouted at the woman," West Bengaluru DCP Laxman B Nimbargi said.

He further said that based on Darshan's statement, a case of rash driving was filed against Priyanka.

An FIR was registered against one Priyanka under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (attempt top murder).

Another FIR was filed by Priyanka's husband against four people identified as Darshan, Yashwant, Sujan, and Vinay under 354 of the IPC for outraging the modesty of a woman.

According to the police, the accused will be produced in court today.

Earlier on Tuesday, the police registered a case against the person who allegedly dragged a 71-year-old man by a scooter across the street in Bengaluru.

The scooter rider allegedly hit a four-wheeler, and when questioned, the scooter rider tried to escape, and the four-wheeler driver got hold of the scooter.

The accused scooter rider, however, did not stop and the four-wheeler driver was seen dragging behind the scooter, the viral video showed.

First Published Date: 21 Jan 2023, 13:53 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Nexon
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla_Model_S_black
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
File photo: Workers at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam in 2019.
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
The new Hyundai Kona gets new styling elements both inside and outside, besides offering new powertrain choice for customers.
Hyundai reveals more details of new Kona, EV's powertrain remains a mystery
Ultraviolette_F77-Electric_Motorcycle_2
Auto Expo 2023: These two-wheeler makers get ready to zoom in
Auto_Expo_2023_2
Auto Expo 2023: These carmakers are ready to woo consumers

Trending this Week

A number of globally-acclaimed car models - like this Toyota bZ4X electric car - are on display at Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023 officially starts tomorrow: How to book tickets, reach venue
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars have been temporarily banned in Delhi due to rise in air pollution.
Delhi bans BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars again. Here is why
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

Ather Energy to roll out AtherStack update for 450X Gen2 owners
Ather Energy to roll out AtherStack update for 450X Gen2 owners
In Bengaluru, woman booked for dragging man on her Tata Nexon's bonnet for 3 kms
In Bengaluru, woman booked for dragging man on her Tata Nexon's bonnet for 3 kms
Mercedes-Benz could drop EQ brand for Electric Vehicles from 2024: Report
Mercedes-Benz could drop EQ brand for Electric Vehicles from 2024: Report
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Maruti Suzuki Swift: price, specs, features compared
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Maruti Suzuki Swift: price, specs, features compared
Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Variant-wise features explained
Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Variant-wise features explained

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city