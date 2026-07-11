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Cars & Bikes Auto News Ignyte Launches In House Developed Carbon Fiber Helmet, Prices Start At 14,999

Ignyte launches in-house developed Carbon Fiber helmet, prices start at 14,999

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 11 Jul 2026, 18:45 pm
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  • Ignyte introduces its Carbon Fiber Series helmets in India, featuring models IGN-10, IGN-14, and IGN-16 priced from 14,999 to 19,999.

The new carbon fibre helmets will be sold through the Ignyte brand.

Ignyte has expanded its premium helmet portfolio with the launch of its new Carbon Fiber Series in India. Developed and manufactured entirely in-house, the new range comprises three models: IGN-10, IGN-14 and the flagship IGN-16. The company says the new helmets have been designed to deliver lightweight construction, enhanced rider protection and premium finishes while showcasing its expertise in carbon fibre composite manufacturing.

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Carbon fibre shell with EPP and Kevlar

The new Carbon Fiber Series uses an advanced carbon fibre composite shell that is engineered to offer high structural strength, improved impact resistance and reduced weight. Ignyte has also introduced exposed multi-colour carbon fibre textures and different colour options, giving the helmets a distinctive appearance while retaining the authentic carbon weave.

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One of the biggest highlights of the new range is the use of an Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) liner paired with Kevlar reinforcement. Unlike conventional EPS liners, EPP is capable of recovering its shape after lower-severity impacts, allowing the helmet to offer better long-term durability and multi-impact capability. All helmets are dual-certified with both ISI and DOT safety standards.

Also Read : Steelbird Ignyte IGN-7 helmet review: Global-level protection at affordable cost

Premium features aimed at touring riders

The helmets also feature an optical-grade anti-fog and anti-scratch visor, aerodynamic shell design, precision-engineered ventilation channels and antimicrobial interiors aimed at improving comfort during daily commutes as well as long-distance touring. The company says every helmet is manufactured using an advanced balloon moulding process and undergoes extensive quality and safety testing before reaching customers.

Ignyte will sell half-face as well as full-face carbon fibre helmets.

Price and warranty

The IGN-10 and IGN-14 are priced at 14,999, while the top-spec IGN-16 costs 19,999. Every helmet is backed by a three-year warranty. Depending on the model, buyers also receive accessories such as an additional smoke visor and customised fitting head foam.

Company statement

Commenting on the launch, Kashish Kapur, Director of Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd., said the Carbon Fiber Series reflects the company's vision of offering premium helmets that combine world-class safety, advanced materials and lightweight performance. He added that the range has been designed and manufactured entirely in-house to deliver globally competitive products for Indian riders.

Availability

The Ignyte Carbon Fiber Series will be available through the brand's authorised dealers and premium retail partners across India.

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First Published Date: 11 Jul 2026, 18:45 pm IST
TAGS: Riding gear
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