Iconic 1966 Le Mans-winning Ford GT40s reunite at Goodwood Festival of Speed, recreate historic moment

The 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed was the stage for the recreation of a historic moment in motorsports history as all three GT40s from the 1966 Le Mans crossed the finishing line together as they did in 1966. This iconic moment not only cemented Ford as a real contender for Le Mans but also as one of the greatest car manufacturers in the world.

Ford GT40's Iconic Finish: The History Behind It

The moment that was recreated at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed is an homage to one of the most dominant displays in the realm of motorsports. Ford was embroiled in a fierce battle with Ferrari after Enzo Ferrari abruptly backed out of a deal in 1963, after using the former’s audit process, which cost them millions, only to inflate their prices and secure a deal with Fiat. Not only did Enzo Ferrari use the audit to secure a deal with Fiat, but it further insulted Ford’s philosophy, executives, cars, heritage and, most importantly, Henry Ford II, who at the time was spearheading the company.

This was followed by Henry Ford II working alongside Caroll Shelby, with the duo going on to win the 1966 Le Mans with three Ford GT40s crossing the finish line together, making the victory historic. Ford left little to chance, transporting approximately 20 tonnes of spare parts and equipment, along with more than 100 crew members, from New York to France to support its campaign.

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With the approval of race organisers, Ford arranged a staged photo finish for its leading cars. While the first two GT40s were running close together on the circuit, the third-placed car was 12 laps behind. The Shelby American-entered GT40 driven by Bruce McLaren and Chris Amon crossed the finish line first, narrowly ahead of teammates Ken Miles and Denny Hulme. Ronnie Bucknum and Dick Hutcherson secured third place in the Holman & Moody-entered GT40.

During the initial stages of Ford competing against Ferrari in Le Mans in 1964, the GT40 set a record on the Mulsanne Straight, wherein the GT40 became the first car to reach the 300 kmph mark, which made all three cars extremely fast and competitive, and more durable and faster than the Ferrari 330 P3.

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