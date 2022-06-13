Hyundai, Volkswagen, Porsche are most misspelled car brands on internet: Study

The study found that Hyundai was misspelled 2,249,400 times per month on the internet while Volkswagen was misspelled 1,156,700 times.

Names of car brands can often be tricky to pronounce or even spell, and the internet is filled with people who get the spelling of many car brands wrong. As per a study conducted by financial services website Confused.com, the top three commonly misspelled car brand names, searched over the course of a month, Hyundai, Volkswagen and Porsche.

The study found that Hyundai was misspelled 2,249,400 times per month on the internet while Volkswagen was misspelled 1,156,700 times, and Porsche 1,011,000 times. Apart from these top three misspelled car brands, the other auto marques that are often misspelled include Toyota with 824,600 occurrences per month, Peugeot with 710,100, Tesla with 539,600, Mercedes-Benz with 489,500, Bentley with 341,900, Suzuki with 317,900, and Bugatti with 205,300.

The study complied a list of 27 global car brand names that were found to be misspelled frequently on the internet. Apart from the top 10 car brand names mentioned above, the list also included names such as Nissan, Renault, Mazda, Rolls-Royce, Volvo, Land Rover, Lexus, Chevrolet, BMW, Ford, Jaguar, Audi, Jeep, Fiat, Geely and Subaru.

The study noted that the misspellings are mostly based on the phonetic pronunciation of a brand. For example, Porsche is misspelled as ‘Porshe’, Mercedes as ‘Mersedes’, Lexus as ‘Leksus’. Some other spelling mistakes seem to be just a matter of hitting the adjacent letters on the typing board by mistake, for example, Ford being misspelled as ‘Dford’, Volvo as 'Volvi', and Toyota as Totota.

Another subset of spelling mistakes include the case of some letters getting swapped, for example, Chevrolet being misspelled as 'Chevorlet', Tesla as ‘Telsa’ and BMW as ‘BWM’. Yet another subset of spelling mistakes included addition or subtraction of certain letters from the car brand names. For example, Honda being misspelled as ‘Hond’, Audi as ‘Auddi’, Jeep as ‘Jeeep’, among others.

