Hyundai, TVS sign joint development agreement for electric three-wheeler in India

Hyundai Motor Company and TVS Motor Company have signed a joint development agreement to work on an electric three-wheeler (E3W) for the Indian market.

The collaboration follows the unveiling of a prototype at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Hyundai will take the lead on design. TVS Motor will focus on co-development using its existing electric platform and experience in three-wheelers, along with its understanding of domestic market requirements. The Hosur-based company will also be responsible for manufacturing and sales in India, and may use the platform for exports at a later stage.

According to Joongsun Ko, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Planning at Hyundai Motor, the partnership is part of the company’s broader effort to expand its role in India’s transport ecosystem through locally relevant mobility solutions.

TVS Motor’s President for Group Strategy, Sharad Mishra, said the agreement builds on the company’s electric vehicle capabilities and is aimed at developing products suited for both Indian and other emerging markets.

The companies said the E3W will be developed to suit Indian operating conditions, including road quality, climate and urban usage patterns. The concept shown earlier included features such as adjustable ground clearance, improved thermal management for high temperatures and configurable interiors for passenger and cargo use.

Both firms intend to source and manufacture major components within India to reduce costs, improve supply chain efficiency and support after-sales service. The first product from the partnership will be introduced in India.

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