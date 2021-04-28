Hyundai to help set up oxygen plants in hospitals, announce 20-crore relief

At a time when India is struggling with oxygen supplies amid rising Covid-19 cases, the Indian auto industry has stepped forward to offer help and relief package in an effort to minimise the crisis.

Hyundai Motor has announced that it will help this cause with a ₹20-crore Covid-19 relief package through its philanthropic arm Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF). This will be used to improve infrastructure across some of the most affected states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, Maruti Suzuki too announced that it will shut down its plants in Haryana to make oxygen to help increase its production at this hour of crisis.

Hyundai has also said that it will help set up oxygen generating plants in hospitals by deploying its resources. It aims to help critical patients and hospitals become self-sufficient in oxygen. Besides, the foundation will also aid the installation of medicare facilities and provide support staff to various hospitals and cater to their operational cost for the next three months and further if needed.

SS Kim, Managing Director and CEO at Hyundai Motor India Foundation, said, "The second wave of this COVID-19 pandemic has triggered an unprecedented crisis for the nation...To offer meaningful assistance to the most affected cities and states, Hyundai has redeployed its resources and channelled efforts that will provide relief during these difficult circumstances. We are organising resources on a war footing and hope to help in abating this crisis".

"In times of despair, we often lose hope amidst the chaos, but it is also times such as these that bring out the best of humanity within us all," he added.

The company said the relief measures have been specially developed with the focus of addressing the needs emerging out of the current crisis and it is aiming at helping people and infrastructure cope with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

"To ensure timely assistance is delivered to highly affected cities and states the company is evaluating all options to expedite the deployment of these resources on a war footing," the statement noted.