Hyundai set to debut commercial hydrogen fuel cell system at 2026 World Hydrogen Expo

South Korean automaker Hyundai will display its hydrogen fuel cell system for commercial vehicles at the World Hydrogen Expo 2026 to be held at Kintex in Goyang, South Korea, from November 4 to 6. The company will also unveil an automated hydrogen refuelling system for hydrogen refuse trucks and launch a fleet monitoring service to help improve vehicle uptime and operational efficiency.

Hyundai will showcase its commercial hydrogen fuel cell system, automated refuelling robot and fleet monitoring service at World Hydrogen Expo 2026, highlighting efforts to improve operational efficiency and reliability

Hyundai Commercial Hydrogen Fuel Cell System

The new fuel cell system is engineered to perform under the demanding operating conditions of commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses that typically cover longer distances, operate for extended periods, and carry heavier loads than passenger cars. Alongside the hardware, Hyundai is focusing on automated refuelling and data-driven fleet management to address the practical challenges associated with operating hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles.

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The South Korean automaker’s Automatic Charging Robot-Hydrogen is designed to enable automated refuelling without requiring drivers or station operators to intervene manually. Meanwhile, the Bluelink Uptime Care service will monitor vehicle operating conditions, the health of key components and potential faults in real time, allowing fleet operators to track vehicle performance and identify maintenance requirements.

In addition, the Hyundai Motor Group will showcase its hydrogen-powered public transport solutions at the event. The company also stated that visitors will have the opportunity to take test rides in the updated Universe Fuel Cell coach and the New Xcient Fuel Cell truck.

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Hyundai continues to invest in hydrogen mobility

The Group's focus on commercial vehicles is significant, as buses and heavy-duty trucks can benefit from technologies that support extended operating hours and reduce downtime. However, the adoption of hydrogen-powered freight vehicles remains dependent on the availability of reliable refuelling infrastructure and a commercially viable hydrogen supply.

“We plan to improve customer convenience across operation, maintenance and refuelling with our durability-enhanced commercial hydrogen fuel cell system, data-based vehicle management and automated hydrogen refuelling technology. We will work to establish hydrogen commercial vehicles as a trusted choice in real-world transport operations," a Hyundai Motor Group spokesperson said.

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