Hyundai sells 60,924 units in June 2025, SUVs contribute 67.6% to domestic sales

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) achieved total sales of 60,924 units during June 2025 and out of that 44,024 units were in the domestic market and 16,900 units were exported. Despite being confronted with headwinds related to geopolitical and macroeconomic indicators, total domestic sales held flat; SUV remained dominant and unyielding.

Cumulatively for the initial quarter of FY26 (April to June 2025), Hyundai recorded total sales of 1,80,399 units, including 1,32,259 units sold domestically and 48,140 units exported.

The company reaffirmed that SUVs accounted for 67.6 per cent of its overall domestic sales during June, a testament to increasing consumer affinity for high-riding, feature-loaded models across segments.

Q1 FY26: Exports contribute over a quarter of total sales

Cumulatively for the initial quarter of FY26 (April to June 2025), Hyundai recorded total sales of 1,80,399 units, including 1,32,259 units sold domestically and 48,140 units exported. Exports saw a 13 per cent year-on-year growth compared to Q1 FY25, when the company shipped 42,600 units overseas.

With this, exports accounted for 26.7 per cent of Hyundai’s total Q1 sales, up from 22.2 per cent in the same quarter last year. The rising level of export contribution, supports Hyundai's two-pronged market strategy and resilience in overseas markets, despite a cautious domesticated demand setup.

Domestic Outlook: SUVs hold steady as sentiment remains mixed

There is some friction in the domestic market but has held ground for SUVs like Creta, Venue, Exter, and Tucson. The SUV segment, contributing over two-thirds of Hyundai’s June domestic sales, continues to offset some of the softness seen in hatchback and sedan categories.

Commenting on the performance, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and COO, HMIL, acknowledged the impact of global geopolitical uncertainty and cautious consumer sentiment. However, he noted that upcoming capacity expansion at Hyundai’s Talegaon plant, coupled with recent monetary policy adjustments (repo rate and CRR cuts), could support a gradual recovery in demand going forward.

With a stable range of SUVs, growing export momentum, and further production capacity scheduled to be added shortly, Hyundai is well set to ride out present uncertainties while laying the groundwork for revival in the second half of the fiscal year. The company's stance remains balanced, intent on value delivery in domestic as well as international markets.

