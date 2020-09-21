Hyundai, S Korean union agree to freeze wages for the first time in 11 years1 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2020, 06:09 PM IST
The deal between Hyundai and its South Korean union is subject to a vote by union members on September 25.
Hyundai Motor and its South Korean union reached a tentative deal to freeze wages for the first time in 11 years this year, an internal message distributed to union members showed on Monday.
The deal is subject to a vote by union members on September 25.
South Korea's Hyundai, which together with sister company Kia Motors, is the world's fifth-largest automaker, said its global retail sales fell 33% in the second quarter, and flagged that the pace of recovery will be slow due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
