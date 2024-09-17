HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Hyundai Not Responsible For Dealers' Omissions, Says Delhi Consumer Commission

Hyundai not responsible for dealers' omissions, says Delhi consumer commission

By: PTI
| Updated on: 17 Sep 2024, 06:41 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Delhi consumer commission dismissed the appeal of a consumer, saying the auto manufacturer and its Delhi office could not be held responsible for any
...
Hyundai
Delhi consumer commission dismissed the appeal of a consumer, saying the auto manufacturer and its Delhi office could not be held responsible for any wrongdoing or omission by the dealer. (REUTERS)
Hyundai
Delhi consumer commission dismissed the appeal of a consumer, saying the auto manufacturer and its Delhi office could not be held responsible for any wrongdoing or omission by the dealer.

The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has upheld a district forum order, holding the manufacturer and customer relation office of Hyundai Motors India as not responsible for any wrongdoing or omission by an authorised dealer.

The authorised dealer did not deliver a car after receiving the booking amount.

The commission, comprising president Justice Sangita Lal Dhingra and member JP Agarwal, was hearing an appeal against an order of the Delhi district forum order, which, in January 2015, held that the head office of Hyundai Motors India and its customer relation office were not responsible for the breach of commitment by Suhrit Hyundai in Mayapuri.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai i20
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.04 - 11.21 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Tucson 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Tucson 2024
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Exter
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.13 - 10.43 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Nexo (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Nexo
Engine Icon1499.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.94 - 13.48 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The forum had, however, directed the authorised dealer to refund the booking amount of 3.32 lakh and pay a litigation cost of 10,000, the commission noted.

The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission further noted that the consumer filed an appeal against the forum's order, claiming its directions could not be executed as the dealer had closed the showroom and there was no current address.

The consumer appealed that, as a result, Hyundai Motors India Limited, Chennai, and its customer relation office in Mathura Road, Delhi, be held liable.

The commission noted the manufacturer's submissions that its liability was limited to warranty obligations and it could be held liable for any issues with the retail sales of a vehicle.

In an order passed earlier this month, the commission said no manufacturer-dealer agreement was placed on record to establish the manufacturer's liability.

"We note that 3.32 lakh paid by the appellant (consumer) to respondent No 1 (authorised showroom) was for the booking amount and was not transferred to respondent No 2 (head office) and respondent No 3 (customer relation office). As a result, there is no privity of contract and they cannot be held liable," it said.

The commission dismissed the appeal, saying the manufacturer and its Delhi office could not be held responsible for "any wrongdoing or omission" by the dealer.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 17 Sep 2024, 06:41 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.