Hyundai never allowed women as technicians at Korean plants. Not until now

Did you know that Hyundai has never had women technicians at its South Korean plants? But facing increasing pressure from union and activists to improve this gender gap, Hyundai has now employed the first batch of women technicians. It is another matter that the number of women hired for now are just six.

Hyundai recently employed around 200 new technicians in South Korea but of these just six are women. But what is significant is that the world's third largest carmaker in terms of volume has finally opened the application process for women.

A report in Autonews highlights that women were hired as technicians only by subcontractors in South Korea. Women were employed in this role as temporary employees. Reports further highlight that Hyundai, now, is planning to open its doors to around 500 technicians in its home country and that eventually, a larger number of women could be part of the permanent workforce.

Carmakers across the world are increasingly working towards establishing and highlighting gender parity in a wide array of roles. Closer home, in India, many companies have an all-women assembly and/or production lines as well.

