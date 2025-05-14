Hyundai's myHyundai app surpasses 26 lakh users since inception. Check details

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has revealed that its myHyundai app has reached 26 lakh registered users. The myHyundai app is an all-around platform for discovering, accessing, and availing all Hyundai related products, services, and advantages. The carmaker stated that with 3,39,000 average monthly active users and 23 million monthly interactions, customers are constantly discovering features, transforming the app into a daily guide for convenience and savings.

Hyundai claims that over 9,43,000 customers have accessed insurance policies through the platform, while more than 6,62,000 users have utilised the service cost calculator to estimate maintenance expenses in 2024. On average, the platform handles over 15,000 roadside assistance requests each year and facilitates more than 8,000 service bookings every month, reflecting its growing role in supporting customer needs across various aspects of vehicle ownership.

Moreover, a partner ecosystem of close to 50 top brands offering over 75 exclusive offers across lifestyle and mobility needs has been collectively accessed over 1 million times by Hyundai customers. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), noted that surpassing 26 lakh registered users on the myHyundai app reflects the company's efforts to support customers throughout their ownership journey.

He highlighted that the app is designed to cater to a range of needs, from facilitating EV charging for environmentally conscious users to providing tools like service tracking for easier maintenance.

Hyundai myHyundai: Key features

The myHyundai app is intended to offer users multiple features in order to enhance their car ownership experience. With the app, users can search and buy cars, book test drives, make service bookings, handle car documents, and enjoy member benefits. Electric vehicle users can also have a charger finder that allows them to identify available EV charging points in India, with more than 10,000 charging stations. The app helps drivers locate charging points nearby.

It also comes with an EV Savings Calculator, through which users can estimate potential cost savings on maintenance, running expenses, and emissions. For 2025, a new 'Test Drive Engagement' feature was added for certain models, through which users can monitor their scheduled test drives in real time using the app. Users who plan and take a test drive through the platform also get a reward, to improve overall experience.

