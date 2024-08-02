Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hyundai Motor’s 2.95% stake in Ola Electric now valued at $99 million post IPO

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Aug 2024, 19:00 PM
Ola Electric Mobility's opened its IPO on August 2 with the buying window open till August 6, 2024

Hyundai Motor Company’s 108.8 million equity shares or 2.95 per cent stake in Ola Electric is now valued at $99 million after the initial public offering (IPO) went live on August 2, 2024. The value has been calculated at the highest price band of 76 per share. Ola Electric Mobility Limited is backed by Hyundai Motor Company, which acquired a stake in the electric two-wheeler maker in 2019. The EV player opened its IPO on August 2 for a valuation of $734 million ( 6,145.56 crore).

Ola Electric IPO: 35% Subscriptions on first day

Ola Electric’s shares have been set in a price range of 72 to 76 per equity share, each with a face value of 10. The IPO will close on August 6, 2024. According to the data shared by BSE, Ola Electric’s initial public offer received a 35 per cent subscription on the first day of bidding.

Also Read : Ahead of IPO, Ola Electric Mobility collects 2,763 crore from anchor investors

The quota for retail investors received 1.57 times the subscription. Meanwhile, the non-institutional investors part was subscribed up to 20 per cent. The employee portion was booked 4.88 times. That said, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion is yet to be booked. The initial share sale received bids for 16,34,52,510 shares against the 46,51,59,451 shares on offer.

Ola Electric is offering a mix of new shares worth up to $657 million ( 5,500 crore) and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 8.49 crore shares by promoters and investors. The OFS will raise about $77 million ( 645.56 crore) for the company.

Also Read : Ola Electric IPO: What you need to know before investing

The Ola Electric IPO has 75 per cent of its shares reserved for institutional buyers, followed by 15 per cent for non-institutional investors, and 10 per cent for retail investors.

First Published Date: 02 Aug 2024, 19:00 PM IST
