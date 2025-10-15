Hyundai Motor India to launch Genesis luxury brand in India in 2027

Hyundai Motor India has reaffirmed an intention to launch its luxury car division, Genesis, in the Indian market in 2027. This was disclosed at the recent Hyundai Motor India Investor Day 2025. Previously, in the company's FY2024-25 annual report, Tarun Garg, MD and CEO Designate, Hyundai Motor India, reiterated that the launch of the Genesis brand in India is a part of the carmaker's vision to cater to the changing needs of sophisticated Indian buyers.

The Genesis cars will act as a part of the 26 new offerings that the brand plans to bring to India by FY2030.

Although the new lineup has not been announced, Hyundai's luxury division Genesis is looking to compete with industry leaders like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi in India. The brand's global lineup includes models such as the G70, G80, G90, and their electric counterparts GV60, electric G80, and electric GV70.

The Genesis cars will act as a part of the 26 new offerings that the brand plans to bring to India by FY2030. Hyundai previously announced it plans to introduce 20 ICE and six EVs in the market over the next four years.

Made-in-India strategy with global trends

In a strategic initiative, Hyundai is set to manufacture Genesis models locally in India. This move will assist in offsetting the impact of high import duty charges and enhance the supply of luxury vehicles among Indian buyers. The move signifies Hyundai's faith in the Indian market and trust in India's production capability.

Meanwhile, inline with global trends, Hyundai is set to introduce electric versions of Genesis vehicles in India. Hyundai wants to have four battery electric models on its list with an emphasis on sustainability and increasing interest in electric mobility in India.

The foray of Genesis into India is likely to increase competition in the luxury car space. As the Indian luxury car industry touched a record level of 51,000 units in fiscal year 2025, the launch of Genesis is well-timed. Hyundai's decision to provide locally manufactured, electric luxury cars is well-placed to attract consumers who are environmentally friendly and willing to pay for a premium offering.

