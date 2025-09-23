Hyundai Motor India sells 11,000 cars in a single day. Check details

Hyundai Motor India registered its highest one-day dealer billing in five years at approximately 11,000 units on the first day of Navratri. The milestone comes on the back of GST 2.0 reforms, which Hyundai says have encouraged buyers to take advantage of full tax benefits passed on across its portfolio.

“The auspicious start of Navratri, amplified by the momentum from GST 2.0 reforms, has infused strong positivity into the market. On Day 1 alone, Hyundai Motor India Limited recorded around 11,000 dealer billings, which is our highest single-day performance in the last five years," said Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and COO, Hyundai Motor India. He added that the company anticipates a sustained festive demand and remains committed to delivering value and excitement to the customers.

Creta and Alcazar see sharper pricing

The surge in sales is led by Hyundai’s SUV portfolio, with models such as the Creta, Alcazar, and Exter accounting for a substantial share of the dealer billings. Earlier in the month, the carmaker had announced significant price cuts across its lineup, in line with GST 2.0.

Among Hyundai’s bestsellers, the Creta has become more affordable with a reduction of ₹72,145 on the standard version and ₹71,762 on the Creta N Line. The Alcazar, Hyundai’s three-row SUV, sees a cut of ₹75,376 across variants. These moves are aimed at reinforcing Hyundai’s hold in the midsize and family SUV segments, which have become intensely competitive.

Tucson gets biggest cut

The largest reduction comes on the premium Tucson SUV, where prices have dropped by as much as ₹2,40,303. This adjustment puts the model in a stronger position against rivals such as the Jeep Compass and Citroen C5 Aircross, while making a case for aspirational buyers eyeing an upgrade.

Broader portfolio benefits

The GST-led rationalisation extends across Hyundai’s ICE portfolio. Compact SUVs like the Venue get cheaper by ₹1,23,659, while hatchbacks such as the i20 and Exter now cost up to ₹98,053 and ₹89,209 less, respectively. Even entry-level models such as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura are more accessible, with reductions of over ₹73,000 and ₹78,000.

Festive momentum

The timing is significant. Coming just as Navratri festivities begin, the GST 2.0 reforms coupled with Hyundai’s decision to pass on full benefits are likely to strengthen showroom footfalls. For Hyundai, the challenge is not only to capitalise on strong festive sentiment but also to convert this price-led enthusiasm into sustained momentum across its mass and premium segments.

