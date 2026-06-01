Hyundai Motor India Registers 9.1% Growth in Domestic Sales in May 2026

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) reported domestic sales of 47,837 units in May 2026, registering a year-on-year growth of 9.1 per cent. The company also exported 13,300 units during the month, taking its total sales volume, including exports, to 61,137 units. This represented an overall growth of 4.1 per cent compared to the same month last year.

The sales performance reflects Hyundai's continued momentum in the Indian passenger vehicle market as the automaker began FY2027 on a positive note. The company has maintained steady demand across its product portfolio while continuing to strengthen its export operations from India.

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Commenting on the results, Tarun Garg, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Hyundai Motor India Limited, said the company had carried its strong performance into May, helping it achieve healthy growth in both domestic and overall sales. He further highlighted that Hyundai's domestic sales during the first two months of FY2027 have shown significant improvement compared to the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

According to the company, domestic sales during April and May 2026 stood at 99,739 units, marking a 13 per cent increase over the 88,235 units sold during the same period of FY2026. The figures indicate a strong start to the new financial year and underline Hyundai's position as one of the leading passenger vehicle manufacturers in the country.

In May 2026, Hyundai's domestic sales reached 47,837 units, while exports accounted for 13,300 units. As a result, the company's total monthly sales stood at 61,137 units. Domestic sales grew by 9.1 per cent year-on-year, while total sales increased by 4.1 per cent compared to May 2025.

With nearly one lakh vehicles sold in the domestic market during the first two months of FY2027, Hyundai has entered the new financial year with strong momentum and will aim to sustain this growth trajectory in the months ahead.

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