Hyundai Motor India crosses 8 lakh connected cars, targets 10 lakh by 2027

Hyundai Motor India Limited has reached a major milestone in its connected-car journey, with more than 8 lakh connected cars now on Indian roads. The company is now aiming for cumulative connected car sales of 10 lakh units by 2027, helped by rising demand for its Bluelink platform and a broader shift toward software-led mobility.

Adoption has grown steadily

Hyundai believes the growth in connected cars reflects how Indian buyers are placing more value on convenience, safety and digital features. Hyundai introduced Bluelink in 2019, bringing OEM-fitted connected car technology to Indian customers for the first time through the Venue.

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Since then, connected vehicle penetration across the company’s lineup has expanded sharply. It has risen from 4 per cent in 2019 to 20 per cent in 2026, showing a five-fold increase in just a few years. Models such as the Creta, Venue and i20 have played an important role in this growth.

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Safety and assistance gains

Hyundai says the system has helped over 5 lakh motorists through SOS and roadside assistance services. It has also supported around 15,000 crash notification interventions and helped law-enforcement agencies with vehicle tracing and recovery work.

Features such as Driving Score and Digital Passport are also aimed at improving ownership habits. They give users personalised insights that can encourage safer driving and better vehicle care.

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Focus shifts to software-defined vehicles

The company’s connected-mobility strategy is now moving beyond basic app-based functions. The next step is Software Defined Vehicles, or SDVs, supported by over-the-air software updates that can keep improving a car after purchase.

Hyundai’s connected journey has progressed through multiple stages. In 2020, the i20 brought OTA map updates. Two years later, the company introduced next-generation AVNT connected technology. In 2025, it launched the Connected Car Navigation Cockpit, or ccNC, with Controller OTA update capability. That marked a major step in Hyundai’s SDV roadmap for India.

Tarun Garg, MD & CEO at HMIL, said, “As we move towards our goal of 1 million connected car sales by 2027, we remain focused on advancing software-defined mobility and expanding connected technologies across our portfolio. Our upcoming mass-market electric SUV, which will offer next-generation connected car technology as standard across all variants, marks an important step in strengthening the convergence of connected and electric mobility while delivering future-ready ownership experiences for customers."

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