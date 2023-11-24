Hyundai launches special service camp, offers discount on parts and services

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced a new service camp for its vehicles. They are calling it ‘Smart Care Clinic’ and it will be held between 20th and 29th Nov’23. Customers will be able to avail offers and discounts on after-sale service in more than 1,500 Hyundai service centres. Customers can also get a chance to win prizes every day.

Hyundai is offering a free 70-point check-up, a 10 per cent discount on mechanical parts, up to 20 per cent discount on mechanical labour, a 15 per cent discount on wheel alignment and balancing, a 20 per cent discount on interior and exterior beautification and a 20 per cent off on dry wash. 1000+ customers can also win rewards from Shell India.

Commenting on the launch of Hyundai Smart Care Clinic, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The year 2023 has been a milestone year for Hyundai Motor India. Our newest entry SUV - Exter has taken the industry by storm and already received an overwhelming response with close to 100,000 bookings. IONIQ 5 has also received an astounding response with more than 1000 vehicles sold so far since its launch in early 2023. Adding more to this celebration, we are glad to announce the nationwide ‘Hyundai Smart Care Clinic’ campaign that offers a wide range of benefits to our beloved customers. Hyundai has always been a customer-centric brand offering unmatched after-sales experience while keeping sustainability at its core."

Also Read : Hyundai Tucson facelift debuts with host of updates, India launch likely in 2024

The manufacturer recently launched the 'Samarth' initiative for people with disabilities. Samarth initiative aims to create awareness and build a mass movement for people with disabilities. The manufacturer will make its website differently-abled friendly, ensuring equal online access for all. All Dealerships and service centres will become differently-abled friendly for ease of access.

First Published Date: