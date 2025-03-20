Hyundai, Kia's anti-theft measures bring peace to car owners in this country. Know more

Hyundai and Kia faced a steep challenge in the recent past with several cars manufactured by these two brands being vulnerable to theft. Owing to the vulnerability of these vehicles and a social media challenge, Hyundai and Kia cars topped the list of most stolen vehicles in the US in 2021 and 2023. The cars from these two brands lack immobilizers, which made them easy targets for stealing, fuelling viral social media trends such as the ‘Kia Boys’. However, as these two South Korean automakers have bolstered anti-theft measures in their vehicles, vehicle thefts in the country have recorded the biggest yearly drop in 40 years.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

According to the data released by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), cars built by Hyundai and Kia were among the top five models that were stolen last year. However, thefts of these two brands' cars dropped by about 37.5 per cent from years before. Vehicle thefts across the US dropped by 16.6 per cent to 850,708 units in 2024 from a year earlier, according to the NICB data. In 2023, the numbers hit a record high of 1.02 million vehicles.

Reuters has reported that alongside the new anti-theft measures incorporated into the Kia and Hyundai cars, easing supply chain constraints made stealing vehicles for components less lucrative for the thieves. Improved supplies of auto parts and new vehicles have also made stealing cars less attractive for thieves.

Hyundai and Kia car theft: What measures these OEMs took

Hyundai claims to have implemented measures to combat thefts of certain entry-level models lacking immobilizers by including free software upgrades, ignition cylinder protectors and reimbursement programs. The OEM further stated that 68 per cent of vulnerable vehicles had already received the anti-theft update.

Carjackings surged during the pandemic as supply chain disruptions drove up prices of vehicles and their parts. However, with situations in the supply chain and auto industry improving, the economic allure of vehicle stripping has since waned.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: