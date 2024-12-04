HT Auto
Hyundai partners with IITs to advance battery and electrification technology research

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Dec 2024, 08:26 AM
Hyundai
Hyundai
Hyundai has announced that it joined hands with three IITs for battery and electrification technology research. The South Korean auto giant has said that it has tied up with IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay and IIT Madras to establish a collaborative research system in the domain of battery packs and electrification. Hyundai also stated that it has earmarked an investment of $7 million for research on battery and electrification over the next five years.

In its statement, Hyundai has said that as part of the collaboration, the Hyundai Center of Excellence (CoE), will be set up within IIT Delhi and will operate through sponsorships from the automaker. The primary objective of the Hyundai CoE is to take the lead in driving advancements in batteries and electrification, specifically designed to meet the unique requirements of the Indian market, the carmaker further said.

Speaking on this collaboration, Hyundai Motor Group Head of Research and Development (R&D) Planning & Coordination Center Naksup Sung said that the company believe the Hyundai CoE will cultivate a strong network of talented individuals from India's academic landscape, driving innovation and future growth. The automobile giant further stated that the Hyundai CoE will not only conduct joint research on academic-industrial cooperation tasks but also facilitate technical and human exchanges between battery and electrification experts from South Korea and India. Hyundai also added that these partnerships align with the group's efforts to expand its presence in India.

Hyundai walks the Honda way

Interestingly, Hyundai's move to join hands with IITs comes months after the Japanese auto major Honda, in September 2024 announced its joint research on AI technologies with IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay with plans to develop driver assistance and automated driving technologies applicable in various regions of the world, including India.

Honda said that the joint research is aimed at further advancing Honda CI (Cooperative Intelligence), the original Honda AI that enables mutual understanding between machines and people.

First Published Date: 04 Dec 2024, 08:26 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

