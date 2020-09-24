Hyundai Ioniq EV concept cabin has a 77-inch OLED screen, floor-cleaning robot

Hyundai Motor has unveiled the Ioniq EV concept cabin that showcases the carmaker's vision of future dedicated EV in-car customer experiences. With the concept cabin, Hyundai seeks to transform its vehicles from just transportation units to personalized mobility solution that suits various lifestyles.

There is abundant interior space and vast power supply capacity available in electric vehicles and the company aims to leverage this to enhance in-car experience. Hyundai plans to integrate home electronics and appliances in its future Ioniq models, all of which will be customizable.

The Ioniq concept cabin has been made in partnership with LG Electronics and provides a hint of what’s possible in EV interiors. The cabin features a ceiling-mounted 77-inch flexible OLED screen to enjoy content on the go. In fact, the screen is large enough for two people to enjoy different content simultaneously. Sound is pumped through the speakers in the headrests which creates personal sound zone.

The cabin also has features like 'Clothing Care' and 'Shoes Butler' that allow customers to handle mundane tasks on the go. The Shoe Butler takes care of dirty shoes below the car's seat and the Clothing Care makes sure the formal jackets are clean and dry. In addition, a floor cleaning robot along with the overhead UV LED lights ensures the cabin is kept clean and disinfected.

Hyundai plans to offer these in-car customer experiences starting with Ioniq 5, a dedicated EV slated for launch early next year. The carmaker aims to become a leader in the era of electrified mobility with its recently launched Ioniq dedicated EV lineup brand. "The Ioniq concept cabin is one of a kind and an unprecedented approach to enhancing customer experience," said Wonhong Cho, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai.