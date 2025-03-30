Hyundai’s new Pleos touchscreen infotainment system looks like a Tesla knockoff

Hyundai has introduced its new Pleos Connect touchscreen infotainment system, which is slated to launch next year. Based on the Android Automotive OS, the Pleos Connect will feature an Artificial Intelligence (AI) infused digital assistant. What's most interesting about the Pleos Connect, is that it looks like it has been influenced by Tesla 's touchscreen infotainment systems.

The South Korean car manufacturer has not revealed many images of the Pleos Connect. However, as much as it has been revealed, shows there is a large freestanding display that looks similar to the ones found in Tesla cars. That is not the only similarity as both have a gear and battery display on he top left corner of the screen. The bottom row of buttons also looks like it has been copied from Tesla's infotainment system design philosophy. In a nutshell, the whole thing looks like a knockoff. It gets a smartphone-like interface that claims to offer unique, customisable and user-friendly features.

Hyundai has stated that the Pleos Connect infotainment system will be launched in the second quarter of 2026 and it will be introduced to more than two crore cars by the end of 2030.

Hyundai's Pleos infotainment to get Gleo AI

While in terms of design, the Hyundai Pleos touchscreen infotainment system lacks originality, the carmaker has said that the system will incorporate Gleo AI, which allows for voice recognition-based intelligent vehicle control. Besides the Gleo AI, Hyundai has also mentioned a Pleos ID, which is a user profile connected to each driver. With the help of cloud connectivity, Hyundai vehicle owners will be able to access their user profiles. Also, they would be able to access their settings, in any Pleos Connect equipped car. This will allow the users to easily load their settings in any Hyundai vehicle with this system.

The OEM has further stated that Pleos will come as an end-to-end software platform that integrates high-performance chips and controllers, vehicle operating systems, infotainment systems, cloud infrastructure, fleet management, and mobility and logistics optimization solutions. The automaker said this combination will allow for a range of smart mobility functions, such as autonomous driving, vehicle connectivity, real-time data analysis, and optimized route planning; providing a foundation for improving the user experience and maximizing the efficiency of urban mobility operations.

