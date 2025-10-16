Hyundai India unveils FY30 growth plan with 30 new models and 8 hybrids

During its recent Investor’s Day 2025, Hyundai Motor India unveiled what is arguably its most assertive product and investment roadmap yet. The Korean carmaker, which is already the second-largest passenger vehicle manufacturer in India, has laid out a long-term growth plan that gives a clearer picture of how it intends to navigate the next decade of mobility transition.

Hyundai isn’t just looking to defend its market share. It wants to expand its product depth, build new revenue verticals and reposition India as a strategic manufacturing and innovation base for its global operations.

The statement of intent is straightforward, 30 new models, 7 brand-new nameplates, 8 hybrid products and ₹45,000 crore invested by FY2030. Hyundai isn’t just looking to defend its market share. It wants to expand its product depth, build new revenue verticals and reposition India as a strategic manufacturing and innovation base for its global operations.

30 new models planned: Widening the portfolio

Hyundai has confirmed that it will introduce 30 new models in India by FY2030. These comprise new generations, facelifts, electric derivatives, hybrid variants and entirely new body types, suggesting a phased rollout rather than a mere volume push.

The company now functions with a portfolio of approximately 10 models, headed by Creta, Venue, Exter, i20 and Verna, with Ioniq 5 being the EV flagship. With the planned expansion, Hyundai is essentially preparing to operate with at least twice its current product density, spreading itself across more sub-niches in the compact SUV, lifestyle SUV, premium crossover and MPV segments.

Hyundai Motor India plans to launch 30 new products by FY30

Hyundai’s strategy here is to ensure its customers have multiple choices within the same brand umbrella, instead of having to migrate to other manufacturers as their lifestyle or budget evolves.

7 new nameplates: Entering fresh territory

A significant announcement within that product expansion is the confirmation of seven all-new nameplates, not linked to any existing Hyundai model line.

The company has already hinted that these will include a new MPV positioned above the Alcazar, and a new off-road oriented SUV, tapping into the fast-growing segment currently influenced by vehicles like the Mahindra Thar and Maruti Jimny.

Hyundai Motor India plans to introduce 7 new nameplates by FY30

Although Hyundai has been historically linked with urban mobility and family SUVs, these nameplates imply a shift towards aspirational lifestyle products, which may assist the brand in establishing a deeper emotional connect on an emotional plane that transcends logical purchase choices.

8 hybrid models: Bridging conventional and electric mobility

Hyundai has also announced the introduction of eight hybrid products for the Indian market by FY2030. These hybrids will not be mild software additions but part of a structured clean-mobility bridge strategy leading up to Hyundai’s EV expansion.

The company views hybrids as a practical stepping stone, particularly in a country like India where charging infrastructure is still expanding and EV adoption varies by region. With this, Hyundai can then provide a tiered electrification strategy: ICE, Hybrid and Dedicated EV, providing customers with choice according to practicality and access to infrastructure.

₹ 45,000 crore investment to fuel growth

To back this aggressive expansion, Hyundai Motor India has committed ₹45,000 crore by FY2030, to be allocated towards product development, localisation, manufacturing expansion and EV ecosystem capability.

A large portion of this capital will be directed into R&D and platform development, with Hyundai strengthening its technical centre in India to enable more local engineering and quicker adaptation cycles, instead of relying solely on Korean or global development inputs.

Hyundai Motor India is working on a dedicated EV for the Indian market

The company has also set a revenue goal of ₹1 lakh crore by FY2030, indicating that Hyundai no longer sees India only as a consumer market, it wants to position it as a production-export-innovation hub within its global network.

What this means for the Indian market

Hyundai’s announcement comes at a time when the Indian auto market is becoming more segmented, with customer categories diversifying faster than before. Small-car volumes are softening, SUV demand continues to drive growth, and electric mobility is slowly beginning to mature, but with regional imbalances in adoption.

With 30 models, seven new brand pillars, hybrid bridges and a ₹45,000 crore war chest, Hyundai is signalling that it intends to shape the next phase of India’s automotive growth, not simply react to it.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: