Hyundai India sees May sales dip, cites plant maintenance for slowdown

Hyundai Motor India has reported total sales of 58,701 units in May 2025. This comprises domestic sales of 43,861 units and export sales of 14,840 units during the month. Interestingly, during the same period last year, the carmaker had posted total sales of 63,551 units including 49,151 units sold domestically and 14,400 units for exports.

With this, the carmaker posted a downfall of 7.61 per cent YoY in terms of domestic sales. Meanwhile, domestic sales for the carmaker fell by 10.7 per cent, however, exports saw a marginal increase of 3 per cent. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, stated that May is a month of routine week-long biannual maintenance shutdown at the carmaker’s Chennai manufacturing facility which affects availability of few critical models.

He further highlighted that the company is continuing to witness consistent growth in the exports volume. Going forward, Hyundai remains hopeful of a steady increase in demand for both domestic as well as international shipments with reduced uncertainty on the geo-political front and improved macro-economic situation.

Hyundai completes 29 years in India

During May, the carmaker announced that it had completed 29 years of operation on Indian soil. During the period, the carmaker had sold over 12.7 million units. This figure includes over 3.7 million units that were exported in more than 150 countries. With this figure, Hyundai has become the highest exporter since inception.

The brand is currently preparing to commence operations at its new manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Maharashtra, in Q4 of calendar year 2025. The company recently allocated ₹1,500 crore towards revamp and modernisation of its Chennai manufacturing facility.

Interestingly, the Indian entity of Hyundai, Hyundai Motor India Limited, remains one of the leading three global contributors to Hyundai Motor Company’s sales, representing 18.5 per cent of its worldwide volumes in the calendar year 2024.

Interestingly, during the month, the company’s smallest product for the Indian market, The Hyundai i10 crossed the 3.3 million units sales mark. The manufacturer reported that over 2 million units have been sold in India, while 1.3 million units have been exported to more than 140 countries. The primary export destinations for the i10 brand include South Africa, Mexico, Chile, and Peru.

Currently in its 18th year, the i10 brand has progressed through three generations: i10, Grand i10, and Grand i10 NIOS, and is now available with three powertrain options: 1.2 L Kappa Petrol Manual, 1.2 L Kappa Petrol AMT, and 1.2 L Bi-Fuel Kappa Petrol with CNG. HMIL has maintained an average annual sales figure of over 100,000 units of the i10 in India.

