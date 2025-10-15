Hyundai India names Tarun Garg as first Indian MD and CEO from 2026

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has approved the elevation of its Indian Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg as Managing Director and CEO, effective January 1, 2026. The decision, disclosed in a late-night regulatory filing with the BSE, marks Garg as the first Indian to lead the Indian arm of the South Korean auto giant.

The elevation forms part of Hyundai’s structured succession planning, signaling the company’s intent to blend local leadership with its global strategy.

Succession and Leadership Transition

HMIL Board of Directors met on Tuesday to sanction the succession plan for the Managing Director position. Garg will replace Unsoo Kim, who is going to revert to South Korea to assume a strategic role at Hyundai Motor Company from December 31, 2025.

Until Garg officially takes up the position, he will be MD & CEO Designate, an interim role assuring a smooth transition of duties. The ultimate appointment awaits shareholder approval, yet endorsement from the board indicates strong faith in Garg's leadership skills.

Garg’s Professional Journey

Tarun Garg's professional background indicates vast experience in the Indian automobile industry. He left Maruti Suzuki India Ltd to become a part of HMIL, where he began as a management trainee and worked his way up to Executive Director of Marketing, Logistics, Parts and Accessories.

At Hyundai, Garg has been Wholetime Director and COO in charge of operations and business strategies for the Indian market. His rise to MD & CEO places him in a position to guide the company's operations at a time when the industry is going through important changes, including transition to electric vehicles and mobility solutions.

Implications for Hyundai India

Although Garg's appointment is a procedural aspect of succession planning, it also marks a step toward local leadership of a key market. Industry analysts point out that an Indian CEO would lead to greater synchronization with local market forces, such as regulatory shifts, consumer patterns, and competitive forces.

The changeover also coincides with Hyundai India having to adapt to changing market dynamics, ranging from growing adoption of EVs to heightened competition from domestic as well as international players. Garg's background in both Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai might impact operating moves and strategy implementation, though the true test would be on how well the leadership pivot to address market challenges.

