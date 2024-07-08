HT Auto
Hyundai funds 20 para-athletes for 3 years under Samarth Para-Sports Programme

By: PTI
| Updated on: 08 Jul 2024, 17:23 PM
Hyundai
The Hyundai Motor India Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) division of Hyundai, on Monday announced an initiative to support 20 para-athletes for three years.

As part of its 'Samarth Para-Sports Programme', the automaker has collaborated with GoSports Foundation. The initiative is designed to offer structured support to para-athletes, including financial aid, expert sports science guidance, access to assistive devices, soft skill development assistance and mentorship from renowned coaches.

"By supporting Para-athletes, our endeavour is to showcase their incredible talent on a world stage and give them a chance to pursue their passions," Hyundai Motor India MD Unsoo Kim said. The programme has identified talented athletes across eight key sports categories including athletics, swimming, badminton and archery.

