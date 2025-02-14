Hyundai exports 37 lakh cars from India globally. Here are the most exported models

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has completed 25 years of vehicle exports, establishing itself as one of India's biggest passenger vehicle exporters. Since the manufacturer began exporting in 1999, Hyundai has shipped over 37 lakh Made in India vehicles to international markets.

Hyundai Motor India has delivered over 37 lakh vehicles globally. The Verna and Exter models are pivotal in its export strategy with significant marke

Among Hyundai’s most exported models, the Verna and Exter have played a significant role in the company’s global presence. The VERNA family recently crossed 5 lakh units in cumulative exports, while the Exter, introduced in 2024 has gained traction, particularly in South Africa.

Hyundai’s 2024 export performance

In 2024, HMIL’s top export destinations included Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Mexico, Chile, and Peru. The company exported a total of 1,58,686 vehicles during the year. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director of HMIL commented on the achievement saying, “Hyundai Motor India has been a key contributor to the country's vehicle exports. Over the past 25 years, we have expanded our reach across multiple international markets, highlighting India’s manufacturing capabilities." He also added that Hyundai aims to continue expanding its export operations in the coming years.

Growth in global markets

HMIL has also surpassed 10 lakh vehicle exports to Africa and began exporting the Exter to South Africa in 2024. The Exter, produced exclusively in India, has joined Hyundai’s lineup in the region alongside other popular models.

Alongside the Exter, the Verna remains a strong performer in global markets, with consistent demand in several countries. These two models continue to contribute to Hyundai’s export strategy as the company seeks to maintain its presence in international markets.

Hyundai Motor India remains focused on expanding its global reach through its exports, with models like the Exter and Verna playing a significant role in its growth.

India story

The Korean carmaker has also started panning out its electrification strategy within the Indian markets now by launching its latest electric SUV the Creta EV. The manufacturer has priced the SUV competitively starting at ₹18 lakh (ex-showroom introductory). On Indian soil, the SUV rivals models like the MG ZS EV, the Tata Curvv EV and the Mahindra BE 6.

