Hyundai expands its metaverse presence with virtual future mobility experiences

Hyundai Motor Company has expanded its presence in the metaverse to provide future mobility experiences in its virtual Hyundai Motorstudio on the ZEPETO metaverse platform. It is a virtual space, operated by NAVER Z, where users can interact with each other by participating in various activities in the form of their avatars. This platform has become quite popular, especially among millennials and Gen Z as they can engage in various lifestyle activities here.

The South Korean automaker had introduced its first virtual Motorstudio within Downtown (Future) on ZEPETO last year, and is now adding a second floor of exhibition space to the studio with more advanced activities. There is a set of future mobility experiences that the company is offering to visitors, including S-A1 advanced air mobility, S-Link purpose-built mobility and S-Hub future mobility transit center.

The first floor of the virtual exhibition hall replicates the interior and exterior of Hyundai Motorstudio Seoul, and ZEPETO users there can watch the campaign film for Hyundai's IONIQ EV, featuring ‘I’m On It’ by BTS. The exhibition hall also shows posters of the Hyundai x BTS Earth Day campaign ‘For Tomorrow, We Won’t Wait.’

The newly built second floor of the exhibition hall shows visitors the miniatures of the S-A1. Visitors can also try on or purchase Re:Style collection, Hyundai’s eco-friendly upcycled clothing collection. Further, in the Downtown (Future), ZEPETO users can tour the S-Hub future mobility transit center, ride the S-A1 urban air mobility vehicle, and experience three concepts of S-Link purpose-built mobility, including a clinic, party room and food truck.

In June last year, and in the first in the automotive industry, the company provided the Sonata N-line test drive experience in the virtual space in collaboration with ZEPETO. The company has also continued to communicate with the MZ generation by providing virtually interactive content such as 'Hyundai Mobility Adventure'.

