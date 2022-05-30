HT Auto
Home Auto News Hyundai Expands Its Metaverse Presence With Virtual Future Mobility Experiences

Hyundai expands its metaverse presence with virtual future mobility experiences

The first floor of Hyundai's virtual exhibition hall in the metaverse replicates the interior and exterior of Hyundai Motor Studio in Seoul.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 May 2022, 11:16 AM
Metaverse users can ride the S-A1 urban air mobility vehicle in Hyundai Motor's virtual world.
Metaverse users can ride the S-A1 urban air mobility vehicle in Hyundai Motor's virtual world.
Metaverse users can ride the S-A1 urban air mobility vehicle in Hyundai Motor's virtual world.
Metaverse users can ride the S-A1 urban air mobility vehicle in Hyundai Motor's virtual world.

Hyundai Motor Company has expanded its presence in the metaverse to provide future mobility experiences in its virtual Hyundai Motorstudio on the ZEPETO metaverse platform. It is a virtual space, operated by NAVER Z, where users can interact with each other by participating in various activities in the form of their avatars. This platform has become quite popular, especially among millennials and Gen Z as they can engage in various lifestyle activities here.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.52 kmpl
₹6.99 - 11.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.7 kmpl
₹9.11 - 15.36 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The South Korean automaker had introduced its first virtual Motorstudio within Downtown (Future) on ZEPETO last year, and is now adding a second floor of exhibition space to the studio with more advanced activities. There is a set of future mobility experiences that the company is offering to visitors, including S-A1 advanced air mobility, S-Link purpose-built mobility and S-Hub future mobility transit center.

(Also read | Hyundai Elantra, Accent sedans recalled in US due to exploding seat belt parts)

The first floor of the virtual exhibition hall replicates the interior and exterior of Hyundai Motorstudio Seoul, and ZEPETO users there can watch the campaign film for Hyundai's IONIQ EV, featuring ‘I’m On It’ by BTS. The exhibition hall also shows posters of the Hyundai x BTS Earth Day campaign ‘For Tomorrow, We Won’t Wait.’ 

The newly built second floor of the exhibition hall shows visitors the miniatures of the S-A1. Visitors can also try on or purchase Re:Style collection, Hyundai’s eco-friendly upcycled clothing collection. Further, in the Downtown (Future), ZEPETO users can tour the S-Hub future mobility transit center, ride the S-A1 urban air mobility vehicle, and experience three concepts of S-Link purpose-built mobility, including a clinic, party room and food truck.

In June last year, and in the first in the automotive industry, the company provided the Sonata N-line test drive experience in the virtual space in collaboration with ZEPETO. The company has also continued to communicate with the MZ generation by providing virtually interactive content such as 'Hyundai Mobility Adventure'.

First Published Date: 30 May 2022, 11:14 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Motor Hyundai Ioniq 5
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
Honda CR-V's new generation avatar has become sharper and sportier than the outgoing model.
Honda teases new CR-V with hybrid powertrain ahead of nearing debut
The Greta Harper ZX Series-I comes with reverse drive mode, 3-speed drive mode, LED digital instrument cluster display, and keyless start.
Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched in India at 41,999

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Tata Motors may take over Ford plant in Gujarat, signs MoU
Tata Motors may take over Ford plant in Gujarat, signs MoU
Tata Nexon EV Max vs MG ZS EV: An unmatched faceoff?
Tata Nexon EV Max vs MG ZS EV: An unmatched faceoff?
How to jump-start your car: Do it safely, avoid injury
How to jump-start your car: Do it safely, avoid injury
Group of Tesla EV owners competing to use most number of Superchargers
Group of Tesla EV owners competing to use most number of Superchargers
Spy shots of Kia EV9 full-size electric SUV surfaces online. Watch video here
Spy shots of Kia EV9 full-size electric SUV surfaces online. Watch video here

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city