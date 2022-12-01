Hyundai continues its growth path in India, Creta and Venue remain power players

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday announced it had registered domestic sales of 48,003 units in the month of November while exporting another 16,001 units in the month. The cumulative sales figure for the month for the Koreans here was at 64,004 units, up 36.4 per cent from the same month in 2021.

Hyundai has launched three updated models this year - Venue facelift, Venue N-Line as well as the updated Tucson. The company clearly has an SUV-centric focus while also continuing to offer models like the Grand i10 NIOS, Verna and Aura. “This year we have seen a sustained recovery and growth in demand for our most loved Hyundai cars," said Tarun Garg, Director for Sales, Marketing and Service at Hyundai Motor India. “On the back of a strong festive season, we have achieved a high double digit growth in domestic sales in the last couple of months when compared to same period last year."

The momentum is likely to remain as Hyundai gears up to launch the Ioniq 5 electric vehicle this month. While it may not be a volume driver in terms of sales, the Koreans are looking to make a statement of intent in a market where it has offered Kona EV for some time now. The Ioniq 5 is based on the e-GMP platform which is a dedicated platform for battery electric vehicles or BEVs. Already on sale in several foreign markets, the Ioniq 5 is offered with two battery pack options and has a range of around 400 kms. Bookings for Ioniq 5 in India will be opened from December 20 onwards.

All eyes though would be peeled for the updated Verna and the possibility of the updated Creta also making their respective ways into the Indian car market at some point in time in 2023.

