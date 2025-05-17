Hyundai confirms working on hybrid powertrain, will launch 26 products by FY2030
- Hyundai has the strongest contribution to SUV segment with 68.5 per cent
The Hyundai Creta could be one of the first products from the brand to get a hybrid powertrain. It is one of the most popular vehicles in the Indian market.
View Personalised Offers on
Hyundai Motor India Limited has confirmed that they are working on hybrid powertrains for its vehicles. The brand plans to launch 26 products that include 20 internal combustion-powered engine cars (including refreshes) and six electric vehicles. The new vehicles will be launched by FY2030.
Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.
First Published Date: 17 May 2025, 09:39 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week