Hyundai confirms working on hybrid powertrain, will launch 26 products by FY2030

By: Paarth Khatri
17 May 2025
  • Hyundai has the strongest contribution to SUV segment with 68.5 per cent
Hyundai Creta
The Hyundai Creta could be one of the first products from the brand to get a hybrid powertrain. It is one of the most popular vehicles in the Indian market.
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Motor India Limited has confirmed that they are working on hybrid powertrains for its vehicles. The brand plans to launch 26 products that include 20 internal combustion-powered engine cars (including refreshes) and six electric vehicles. The new vehicles will be launched by FY2030.

17 May 2025
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai India Motor Limited

