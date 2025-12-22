Hyundai confirms Elantra N TCR for upcoming Grand Tourismo 7 update

The Gran Turismo World Series 2025 World Finals are currently taking place in Fukuoka, Japan, with Nations Cup drivers and Manufacturer teams from across the world dishing it out on the track for the championship title. As the latest news and announcements continue to pour in, game developer Polyphony Digital and Hyundai have taken the wraps off the Hyundai Elantra N TCR as the next entrant into the Gran Turismo 7 roster.

The car was announced by Kazunori Yamauchi, founder and president of the game studio, and Joon Park, the head of Hyundai’s N division. The front-wheel drive Elantra N TCR will join the GR.4 class in the next update.

The GR.4 class in Gran Turismo is the entry-level race car category, and it corresponds to the FIA’s GT4 class when it comes to the real world. These vehicles are based on production models with limited modifications, making them quite close to the road-legal versions, unlike higher classes such as GT3. Gran Turismo 7 has a broad range of GR.4 cars in the roster, but the addition of a modern TCR should be a major plus point for front-wheel-drive enthusiasts.

The Elantra N TCR is the third touring car attempt from Hyundai's N division

The Elantra N TCR is the third dedicated touring car from Hyundai, following the i30 N and the Veloster N. Developed in Germany, the race car utilises the road-going Elantra’s stable and high-performance chassis as a blank sheet of paper to build on. It derives 350 bhp from a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol inline-four engine in accordance with the TCR regulations, mated to an Xtrac 6-speed gearbox with paddle shifters borrowed from the previous race cars.

The car was first unveiled in September 2020 after a gruelling series of tests over three months, which saw touring car champ Gabrielle Tarquini, among others, put it through 5,000 km of testing to ensure it was competitive.

While the Elantra N TCR will enter the Gran Turismo 7 shortly, Hyundai seems to have more up its sleeve for the future. The partnership between Polyphony and the N performance brand is expected to spawn further announcements for 2026. Whether these take the shape of more race cars or road-legal N models to be added to the game remains to be known.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: