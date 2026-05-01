Hyundai clocks record April sales in India with 51,902 units, up 17% YoY

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has reported its highest-ever domestic sales for the month of April, registering 51,902 units in April 2026. This marks a strong 17 per cent year-on-year growth, signalling a robust start to the new financial year for the automaker.

In addition to its domestic performance, the company exported 13,708 units during the same month, underlining its continued importance as a global production and export hub.

A key contributor to this milestone was the Hyundai Venue, which recorded its highest-ever monthly domestic sales at 12,420 units. The strong demand for the model has been supported by recent updates and its 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, further strengthening its appeal in the competitive compact SUV segment.

According to Tarun Garg, the company has carried forward its recent momentum into the new fiscal year. He noted that the positive response to newer offerings and special editions, including the Exter, Verna, Ioniq 5, Creta Summer Edition, Grand i10 Nios Vibe Edition, and Venue Knight Edition, has played a significant role in driving volumes.

The brand has been steadily refreshing its portfolio across segments, from hatchbacks to EVs, which is helping maintain its competitive edge in a crowded market.

Looking ahead, HMIL says it remains committed to delivering future-ready mobility solutions, improved safety standards, and an enhanced ownership experience.

Updated Hyundai Ioniq 5 launched

The brand recently launched the updated Ioniq 5 in the Indian market. It is priced at ₹55.70 lakh ex-showroom and now comes with cosmetic upgrades, more features and a larger battery pack.

The updated Hyundai Ioniq 5 now comes with a larger 84 kWh battery pack, replacing the earlier 72.6 kWh unit. This upgrade boosts its efficiency, allowing the electric SUV to offer an ARAI-certified driving range of up to 690 km.

The updated Hyundai Ioniq 5 brings subtle cosmetic revisions to its exterior. These include redesigned front and rear bumpers, updated skid plates at both ends, a fresh alloy wheel design, and a new V-garnish lighting setup. Apart from these tweaks, the overall styling remains largely unchanged from the previous model.

The cabin of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has received a series of updates aimed at enhancing both usability and tech appeal. أبرز highlights include a new three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel featuring an interactive four-dot pixel light design along with a heating function. The dashboard continues to house dual 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment system and instrument cluster, while the centre fascia has been revised for a cleaner layout. The wireless smartphone charging pad has also been redesigned and now integrates physical controls for heated and ventilated seats.

On the technology front, the Ioniq 5 now comes equipped with Hyundai’s connected car navigation cockpit (ccNC) and controller over-the-air (C-OTA) updates. It also supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with features like active sound design and remote immobilisation via Hyundai Bluelink for added security. Another notable addition is the in-car payment system, which allows users to pay for EV charging directly through the infotainment interface, further improving convenience for owners.

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