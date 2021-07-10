Hyderabad-based Pure EV opens first flagship store in Delhi

Pure EV, a Hyderabad-based electric two-wheeler manufacturing company, opened its first flagship store eBOX Motors in Delhi. This is the company's first store in the capital. The company that came up from the campus of IIT Hyderabad also produces lithium-ion batteries.

The electric two-wheelers models by Pure EV come with a portable lithium-ion battery in a metallic casing with portable chargers. The company says that these EVs can be charged anywhere as they need only a five-ampere electric socket. All the models feature an aerodynamic body, multi-reflector headlamp, 4-inch LCD screen, rounded mirrors and 10-inch alloy wheels in fat rubber tyres. The models are available in six colours -- white, red, blue, black, grey and silver.

The EV maker has currently four models in its portfolio. These are two high-speed models EPluto 7G and Etrance Neo and two low-speed models namely EPluto and ETrance+. The assistant general manager - sales and distribution of Pure EV Raj Srivastava says that these models have been created keeping in mind the urban commuting scene hence the top speed has been kept at 60 kmph. “Pure EV vehicles offer an impressive range upto 120 Kms," he adds.

Pure EV also plans to expand its manufacturing base to a larger facility with an annual capacity of two lakh EVs and a battery manufacturing capacity of 5 GWh. The company is aiming to open a new plant by 2022 to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles and lithium batteries in India. It also wants to set up stores across the country.

Pure EV has an in-house battery manufacturing and a research set-up facility where various teams work on core areas of battery thermal management systems and powertrain to achieve long-range and high-performance lithium batteries.