HTLS 2020: Nitin Gadkari says no Covid-19 impact on road projects in India

Nitin Gadkari, Road Transport and Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister, on Friday said at the 18th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit that Covid-19 has had no impact on road projects in India. Underlining how his ministry is constantly working to ensure the timely completion of projects, the minister said that the coopeation of all those involved is being ensured so that highway construction can be one significant way of reviving India's economy.

Gadkari has propounded that national highway projects is one of the major engine which would power India's economy and that the government is closely monitoring all projects underway while contemplating newer ones. "To revive economy after Covid-19, we need to spend more on infrastructure. To revive economy after Covid-19, we need to spend more on infrastructure," he said. "Working capital requirement has been streamlined in road construction. Liquidity of contractors has improved."

Highlighting how welfare of labourers involved in road projects is paramount, Gadkari also stressed on their role in ensuring the fast completion. "Road construction creates employment. Road construction creates employment," he said. "There is no Covid-19 impact on these projects."