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HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026: Maruti Suzuki advocates for deep localisation of automotive electronic parts

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 01 Oct 2026, 10:31 am
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Maruti Suzuki India's Senior Executive Officer for Corporate Affairs, Rahul Bharti, at the HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026, said the Indian automobile industry needs to have deep localisation in terms of manufacturing and sourcing critical electronic parts in the country.

Rahul Bharti
Maruti Suzuki India's Senior Executive Officer for Corporate Affairs, Rahul Bharti, at the HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026, said the Indian automobile industry needs to have deep localisation in terms of manufacturing and sourcing critical electronic parts in the country.
Rahul Bharti
Maruti Suzuki India's Senior Executive Officer for Corporate Affairs, Rahul Bharti, at the HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026, said the Indian automobile industry needs to have deep localisation in terms of manufacturing and sourcing critical electronic parts in the country.
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Maruti Suzuki advocated for deep localisation of critical electronic parts in India at the inaugural HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026, powered by HPCL and knowledge partner Vector Consulting Group, which took place in New Delhi on September 30. At the first panel discussion of the event, ‘Make for the World: Is India ready to become the world's auto powerhouse?’, Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki India, said the Indian automobile industry needs to have deep localisation in terms of manufacturing and sourcing critical electronic parts in the country.

Explaining the strategy in the Indian auto industry's approach to make the country a global automobile manufacturing hub, Bharti said, “We have scale, industry, good export presence, and a talent pool, but we need a complete manufacturing ecosystem." He also added that the industry needs to join the dots and add some more pillars that are missing. Speaking further, the Maruti Suzuki official said the three key missing pillars are deep localisation, weak lower-tier automotive suppliers, and a system integration approach.

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Bharti said that while the tier one automotive suppliers are strong, the lower-tier companies often do not have the resources and management bandwidth to make global-standard products while keeping quality consistency in focus. He also said the industry needs to have a system integration approach, where the entire vehicle manufacturing ecosystem can be localised, keeping the software and hardware requirements in focus.

He explained that, if the ecosystem needs to be completed, there needs to be raw material suppliers, multi-tier component suppliers ensuring scale and quality consistency to meet global demand, tooling suppliers, capital equipment, technology, skills and human resources. Some of these elements need to be completed, he said. "We are making some very high-tech tools in India, but there is still a high level of imports," Bharti added.

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First Published Date: 01 Oct 2026, 10:31 am IST
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TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Indian auto industry

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