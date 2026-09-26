HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026: Inaugural edition to be held on September 30 in New Delhi

The inaugural HT Auto Leaderboard Awards will take place in New Delhi on September 30. A five-member jury will select the winners, with Car of the Year and Bike of the Year among the headline honours. The event will also host discussions on the future of India's automotive industry.

HT Auto is set to host the inaugural edition of the HT Auto Leaderboard Awards on September 30 in New Delhi. Built on the legacy and trust of Hindustan Times, the awards will recognise the most significant and outstanding automotive achievements of the year, bringing together key names from across India's automotive industry.

Meet the jury of the HT Auto Leaderboard Awards

The awards will be judged by a five-member jury comprising Prashant Singh, Editor, HT Auto; Garima Avtar, former extreme rally driver and content creator; Daniel Rajkumar, Director of Operations, RevNitro; Ashish Jha, Executive Editor, Vector; and Gaurav Yadav, Founder and Editor, GaadiWaadi.com. The jury will evaluate the nominees across the key categories and select the winners.

HT Auto Car of the Year: Meet the nominees

Among the most significant honours of the evening will be the HT Auto Car Of The Year. The award brings together four new-generation models that have made an impact in the Indian market: Renault Duster, Tata Sierra, Maruti Suzuki Victoris and Hyundai Venue. The award will recognise the car that stands out among the year's most notable new launches.

HT Auto Bike of the Year: Meet the nominees

The HT Auto Bike Of The Year will see competition between some of the most talked-about new motorcycles and electric two-wheelers of the year. The nominees are Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6, Ultraviolette X-47, Yamaha R2 and TVS Apache RTX. The award will recognise the motorcycle that makes the strongest case for being the standout two-wheeler of the year.

Industry leaders to discuss the future of Indian mobility

The HT Auto Leaderboard Awards will also feature industry-focused panel discussions on the changes shaping India's automotive landscape. The first panel, ‘Make for the World: Is India Ready to Become the World’s Auto Powerhouse?’, will look at the forces that could shape the next decade of Indian mobility. The second, ‘Road to 2030: Ethanol, EVs & Beyond – India’s New Mobility Energy Mix’, will examine the changing energy mix that could influence India's transition towards new forms of mobility.

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