HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026: Focus on technology, quality and more FTAs needed for Indian auto industry's growth

To make India the global automobile manufacturing hub, the automotive suppliers in the country need to focus on three key areas of technology development: powertrain, safety and connectivity. For this, a system-integrated approach is needed, said Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Maruti Suzuki India, at the inaugural HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026, powered by HPCL and knowledge partner Vector Consulting Group, which took place in New Delhi on September 30.

Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Maruti Suzuki India, said at the inaugural HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026 that an enhanced focus on technology and quality consistency, along with more free-trade agreements, is required for growth of Indian auto industry to go bigger in international market.

Speaking at the panel discussion themed around ‘Make for the World: Is India ready to become the world’s auto powerhouse?', Bharti advocated for a system-integrated approach from the Indian automotive suppliers. “If suppliers in India can design an entire module, where a mechanical component is being controlled by an electronic system, with software and firmware design, with calibration, validation and reliability building, then new, world-class cars can be made in India, which can beat anyone in the game," he said, while speaking on the required short-term and long-term goals for the automotive suppliers in the country to make world-class cars in India.

Maruti Suzuki has been one of the largest exporters of passenger vehicles from India to the world, in key international markets. Agreeing with the notion that India needs to focus more on exports than scaling up manufacturing for the domestic market, Bharti said Maruti Suzuki currently exports more cars than the combined exports of 17 other carmakers in the Indian market. The auto OEM has about 52% market share.

“It's been a long journey. We have been working for it for the past 10 years to build this kind of presence in passenger vehicle exports," he said, adding that Maruti Suzuki exports electric cars to markets like Europe and Japan, which are known for having the most demanding consumers in the world. “One of the biggest pillars that you need to crack the export market is quality consistency," he said, while adding that it needs years of consistency to achieve that target. Bharti also stated that the suppliers need to understand what the consumers want. He further said, "Technology and quality are just fundamental. Cost comes much later."

India needs to sign more free-trade agreements

While speaking on how other companies can replicate the success Maruti Suzuki has tasted in exporting passenger vehicles to international markets from India, Bharti said it is about trade policies more than manufacturers.

“India needs to sign more free trade agreements with countries where we have complementary interests. These agreements will help us get better market access," he said, mentioning multiple countries like South Africa, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, Philippines, etc.

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