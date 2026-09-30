HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026 celebrates vehicles and innovations shaping Indian automotive industry

At the inaugural HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026, powered by HPCL and knowledge partner Vector Consulting Group, which took place in New Delhi on September 30, Maruti Suzuki Victoris and TVS Apache RTX 300 won the Car of the Year and Bike of the Year awards, respectively.

The inaugural HT Auto Leaderboard Awards took place in New Delhi on September 30, where a five-member jury selected the Maruti Suzuki Victoris as the Car of the Year and the TVS Apache RTX 300 as the Bike of the Year.

The Toyota Hilux won the Lifestyle Vehicle of the Year award, while the Hybrid Car of the Year award was won by the Honda City e:HEV. Skoda Kushaq and Hyundai Venue won the Facelift of the Year and Compact SUV of the Year awards, respectively. Tata Sierra EV won the EV of the Year, while the Volvo EX30 won the Green Car of the Year award.

In the luxury car segment, Mercedes-Benz S-Class won the Luxury Car of the Year, while the Audi SQ8 won the Performance SUV of the Year. The BMW M440i won the Performance Car of the Year. Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric won the Luxury EV of the Year award.

In the two-wheeler segment, the Premium Bike of the Year award was won by Ducati Monster V2, while the Oben Rorr EVo won the All-Rounder Bike of the Year award. Hero MotoCorp's Vida won the Fastest Growing Electric Two-Wheeler Brand award. Ather Konarc won the Scooter of the Year award.

Among others, Ultraviolette X47 won the Electric Bike of the Year award, while the KTM 390 Adventure R won the ADV of the Year award. The BMW F450 GS won the Newcomer of the Year award.

HT Auto Leaderboardf Awards 2026: Awards and winners Awards Model / Brand / Personality HT Auto Car Of The Year Maruti Suzuki Victoris Lifestyle Vehicle Of The Year Toyota Hilux Hybrid Car Of The Year Honda City e:HEV Facelift Of The Year Skoda Kushaq EV Manufacturer Of The Year VinFast Compact SUV Of The Year Hyundai Venue Luxury Car Of The Year Mercedes-Benz S-Class Performance Car Of The Year BMW M440i Performance SUV Of The Year Audi SQ8 Green Car Of The Year Volvo EX30 EV Of The Year Tata Sierra.ev Luxury EV Of The Year Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric HT Auto Bike Of The Year TVS Apache RTX Premium Bike Of The Year Ducati Monster V2 Electric Bike Of The Year Ultraviolette X47 ADV Of The Year KTM 390 Adventure R All-Rounder Bike Of The Year Oben Rorr EVO Modern Classic Bike Of The Year Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Newcomer Of The Year BMW F 450 GS Fastest Growing Electric Two-Wheeler Brand Hero Vida Scooter Of The Year Ather Konarc Automotive Personality Of The Year Virat Khullar, Hyundai AI Marketing Innovation Of the Year New Holland Last-Mile Mobility Excellence Mahindra LMM

The inaugural HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026 sought to recognise the vehicles, people and innovations shaping the Indian automotive industry. The event also featured two panel discussions on ‘Make for the World: Is India ready to become the world's auto powerhouse?’ and ‘Road to 2030: Ethanol, EVs & beyond - India's new mobility energy mix’.

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, was present at the event as the Chief Guest. The event also witnessed the enthusiastic participation of major automobile brands and eminent personalities from the Indian automotive fraternity.

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