How to tune a car for optimum fuel efficiency

1

Changing oil:

Changing oil might not be the cup of tea of the car owner, but if he or she does it, then it needs to be made sure that there is a large oil container to handle the capacity of the vehicle oil and then take it to a recycling facility. People who do it themselves often waste oils.

With aging, the oil becomes syrup-like thick making it harder to do the job. Hence, the oil should be changed every 5,000 km or every three months. Even if the car is not being driven often, the oil should be changed at a regular interval, because not changing it can cause a breakdown.

Using synthetic oil could be a good solution as they tend not to breakdown as easily as conventional oils. Besides that, synthetic oils come with a more durable composition. Synthetic oils are proven to last around three times longer than conventional oils.

Using the manufacturer's recommended oil is always the right choice, as they deliver at least 2% improved fuel efficiency.