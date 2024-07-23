How to take care of your vehicle tyre this monsoon: Life-saving tips

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Monsoon has finally arrived at its full fledge. While the arrival of monsoon in the country has brought much-desired relief from the hot and sultry weather conditions, it also made situations challenging for the commuters in many regions across India.
In various parts of the country, excessive rain creates waterlogging and floods. In waterlogged areas as well as during rain, driving becomes challenging. While there are several factors a vehicle owner should focus on to ensure safe driving during the rainy season, here is a quick and comprehensive look at how to maintain the tyres during monsoon.
Tyres worn to a smooth surface are a common sight in many vehicles. The grooves on tyres help channel away water and give the tyres a better grip over the road. It is important for the tyre grooves to have sufficient depth. Check your car's tyres to see if the grooves on them have sufficient depth or not. Take a ₹10 coin and place it inside the tread. If the Ashoka head is visible, then it is time to replace the tyre. The tyre grooves or treads should have a minimum depth of two millimetres.
Modern tyres are engineered to withstand heat build-up, abrasion and cracking. However, with age and extreme use, especially in a country like India, where road conditions are often not smooth and weather conditions can be extreme, the temperature and friction affect the physical characteristics of rubber, which get hard and develop hairline cracks, especially on sidewalls. This affects the overall performance of a tyre and in some cases can result in a blowout. Hence, it is important to check the tyres' age. Manufacturers claim a maximum of 10 years from the date of manufacture as the life of a tyre, which can be reduced depending on the intensity of use and driving conditions.
All the auto manufacturers mention the recommended air pressure for the vehicles. The owners should only inflate the tyres according to that recommendation. While an underinflated tyre can impact the performance, an overinflated tyre poses the threat of blowout.