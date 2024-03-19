How to remove PayTm FASTag from car windshield? These tools and tricks hold key

PayTm FASTag users across India are in the process to migrate to a different account. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) removed PayTm's payment bank from list of authorised banks to issue FASTags. The decision came after Reserve Bank of India barred topping of PayTm wallets and FASTags from this month. The decisions have forced around two crore PayTm customers to change their FASTag accounts and buy a new one. However, one step in the entire process that has been quite tricky for all is removing the old FASTag sticker from car's windshield. Here are some of the tools and steps one can use to escape a tricky and ‘sticky’ process of removing old FASTag from vehicles.

How to remove FASTag from car windshield: Step by step guide

FASTags issued by all banks come with strong adhesive which makes it difficult to remove them smoothly when required. To remove such sticky material, there are a number of items one needs to have ready.

The first step involves weakening the adhesive of the FASTag. This can be done using ice or blower. Hot surface usually weakens the stickiness of stickers attached to glass. An ice pack can also do the job.

The second step is to start removing the FASTag carefully. To start, one needs to apply car shampoo to dampen the surface. Then use long nails or razor blades on the FASTag to peel it off. One needs to be gentle with the razor to avoid putting scratch marks on the screen. This process will help peeling off most of the FASTag sticker, but will leave behind some parts.

To completely remove any stain of the old FASTag, one can use a solution known as WD-40 readily available at any car repair and maintenance outlets or online shopping portals. If not keen to invest in it, there is a home remedy to that too in white vinegar. The WE-40 solution can be sprayed on the sticker residue and let it sit for at least 10 minutes before it can be wiped off clean with the help of a microfibre cloth. However, if using white vinegar solution, one needs to wait for at least 30 minutes before it will help in effectively removing the stain.

Also Read : Not sure if you have completed your FASTag KYC? Here's how to check and update

How to buy and activate a new FASTag?

Buying a new FASTag is a pretty simple process that can be done online. The NHAI has released a list of banks that are authorised to issue FASTags. To see the full list of banks, one can check the npci.org website which offers individual links for each bank that can be used to can purchase a new one. The second way is to download the My FASTag app on smartphone. This app offers option to buy new FASTags from banks authorised by NHAI.

(To purchase a new FASTag, click here)

Once a new FASTag is purchased and is delivered home, one needs to activate it to be able to use. To do that one needs to click on Activate FASTag option on My FASTag app. After selecting the bank from where the FASTag was purchased one has to share the ID or scan QR code to activate it. Once done, it will also seek vehicle details like registration number and bank details. One needs to pick the same bank that issued the new FASTag to link to the account.

There is a quicker way to purchase new FASTag. One can check at most of the toll plazas on NHAI highways across India, petrol pumps as well as RTOs. It is easy to locate the nearest one using the My FASTag app. Share the vehicle's registration details, driving licence, ID proof and passport photograph at the booth and pay to get a new FASTag instantly.

First Published Date: