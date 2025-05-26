How to prepare your motorcycle for monsoon? Key tips for every rider

During the monsoon, even the smallest niggles can become the biggest of troublemakers for the motorcyclists and here are some essential tips to follow to keep riding experience smooth.

Riding in the rain is a thrilling experience for many, while many experienced motorcycle riders get agitated with this idea. During monsoon, with the lush greenery and cool breeze, slippery roads follow, which is a nightmare for many riders. Hence, monsoon commands a bit of extra care and caution for the motorcycles.

With the monsoon at the door, here are some necessary checks and essential tips you should follow to keep your motorcycle ready for the rains.