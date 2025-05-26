How to prepare your motorcycle for monsoon? Key tips for every rider

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Riding in the rain is a thrilling experience for many, while many experienced motorcycle riders get agitated with this idea. During monsoon, with the lush greenery and cool breeze, slippery roads follow, which is a nightmare for many riders. Hence, monsoon commands a bit of extra care and caution for the motorcycles.
Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India
With the monsoon at the door, here are some necessary checks and essential tips you should follow to keep your motorcycle ready for the rains.
Tyres of any vehicle are the first and most important things that require periodical inspection. The tread on the tyres is designed to disperse water from under the tyres, resulting in the rubber remaining in contact with the road surface. This allows the motorcycle maximum grip on the road. Hence, before you start riding on rain-soaked roads, it is important to check if the tyres are worn out or have uneven wear and tear. If the tyres are worn out badly, consider replacing them with new ones. Additionally, check for any punctures regularly, as rainwater can wash debris from the sides of the road onto the tarmac. This debris can include nails, sharp rocks or anything that can potentially cause punctures.
During monsoons, motorcycles go through a lot of water splashes, mud and other debris due to their open mechanism. These can wash away the chain lube, making the chain prone to rusting. Also, it could result in higher than usual wear and tear. Hence, checking the chain periodically, cleaning and lubing it a week is advised.
The brakes of your bike are one of the most important components when it comes to safe riding. They give the rider absolute control of the machine in any given situation. During rains, braking efficiency is reduced, and the braking distance increases on a wet road. Hence, to ensure efficient braking, check the brake pads, discs, drum brakes and other mechanical parts of the braking system for damages. If there is anything unusual or suspicious, make sure to fix it immediately.
Rain limits the vision on the road. Hence, during rain, headlights, taillights, DRL, turn indicators become the most useful for the riders as well as for other fellow road users too. Make sure to check the headlamp, taillight, indicators and hazard lamps before monsoon to ensure they are working in optimum level.
Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.